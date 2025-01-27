Entity:Customers & Products
Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.
At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.
We are currently looking for Quality and Formulation Advisor based in Mumbai location and details mentioned below:
Let me tell you about the role!
This role owns the Formulation Control process for Castrol India limited. The role also supports the other Quality Control & Quality Assurance activities for delivering the Quality agenda. This role reports to General Manager Quality Control and works closely with Manufacturing Plants, Third Party manufacturing units, GLT, Sales & Marketing and the functions and supports the Quality agenda for the country. The incumbent is responsible for all quality activities relating to the continuous improvement specifically: • Manage formulation management for India business including the engineering change orders. * Ensure that appropriate approvals for formulation is taken at all gates in fusion • Closely liaise with GLT to ensure Formulation Release Documents are accurate and is received on time • Capture the feedback from customer visits and make action plan to improve gaps. • Develop audit protocol for Conduct packaging supplier audits and Raw material supplier audits • Work with procurement to identify the audit calendar for year • Conduct audits as per calendar and agree on action plan • Conduct visits to Base oil loading locations and audit them at as per agreed action plan. • Champion quality aspect of imported FG process • Revive and champion VOC (Voice of Customer process) within supply chain. • Work closely with CE&O team and review feedback received related to Quality in customer complaint portal and make a MI for the trends.
1. 5-7 years of Supply Chain in manufacturing and leading/ working on world class Manufacturing/Chemical organization. Shall possess relevant knowledge of ERP/Fusion/JDE System 2. Qualifications: Graduate ( BSC / BE / Masters ), Management Degree would be additional advantage 3. Good knowledge of project management, planning, co-ordination and should be able to work well under pressure and with exciting priorities. 4. This position requires good people management, leadership and influencing skills. 5. Ideally a digital guide or keen to grow and take ownership within this space. Good Problem Solving & Analytical skills. 6. Networking Skills & Effective Communication local & global stakeholders. 7.Demonstrate ability to lead multiple activities concurrently and developing process improving strategies
Marketing, Planning Team, Procurement Team, Technology, Plant Quality Teams, CoE, Global Fusion & Streamline Teams etc.
External: Packaging Suppliers, Raw Material Supplier, Customers etc
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer quality requirements, Digital fluency, Quality Audit, Quality in Design, Quality Management Systems, Quality Planning, Root Cause Investigations, Supplier Quality Management, Sustainability awareness and action
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.