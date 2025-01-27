Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our diverse and passionate people at Castrol are shaping the industry – and how you can be part of this journey.

Castrol is a global leader in lubricants and part of the bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, relentless innovation, strong customer relationships, and a team of highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialized functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of cultivating top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Quality and Formulation Advisor based in Mumbai location and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

Roles & Responsibilities:

This role reports to General Manager Quality Control and works closely with Manufacturing Plants, Third Party manufacturing units, GLT, Sales & Marketing and the functions and supports the Quality agenda for the country. The incumbent is responsible for all quality activities relating to the continuous improvement specifically: 1. Formulation Process to be handled with high accuracy > 99% 2. Support PF & ECO creation with agreed Service Level Agreements 3. Support & Coach team members to perform at high levels of ownership & accountability 4. Closely work with customers to support New Product Introductions as per plan timelines 5. Co-ordinate with Technology for Formulation Release Document accuracy 6. Work with Global Stakeholders- Fusion & Streamline Team for maintaining system performance

Experience & Qualification:

1. 5-7 years of Supply Chain in manufacturing and leading/ working on world class Manufacturing/Chemical organization. Shall possess relevant knowledge of ERP/Fusion/JDE System 2. Qualifications: Graduate ( BSC / BE / Masters ), Management Degree would be additional advantage 3. Good knowledge of project management, planning, co-ordination and should be able to work well under pressure and with exciting priorities. 4. This position requires good people management, leadership and influencing skills. 5. Ideally a digital guide or keen to grow and take ownership within this space. Good Problem Solving & Analytical skills. 6. Networking Skills & Effective Communication local & global stakeholders. 7.Demonstrate ability to lead multiple activities concurrently and developing process improving strategies

You will work with:

Internal:

Marketing, Planning Team, Procurement Team, Technology, Plant Quality Teams, CoE, Global Fusion & Streamline Teams etc.

External: Packaging Suppliers, Raw Material Supplier, Customers etc