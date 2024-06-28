Qualtrics Product Lead Employee Measurement (People Insights Analytics)

Job summary

Our People Insights & Analytics team are trusted partners in bp elevating the employee voice and translating data into relevant and timely insights.

You would join our impactful employee insights team who focus on employee research conducted through both quantitative and qualitative methodologies. The outputs help inform bp leadership, decision making and engagement initiatives, as part of bp’s global continuous ‘listening’ strategy.

Key Responsibilities

Support the team in the delivery of our wider employee listening strategy & continuous improvement of insights within our organization.

Support with lifecycle programme (candidate, new starter & exit surveys) to ensure we gather in the moment feedback at key points in the employee lifecycle.

Use your knowledge of research methodologies to design, build and deliver a range of different employee surveys, analyse data & create dashboards using Qualtrics technology.

Analyse quantitative / qualitative data and translate into meaningful insights.

Ability to plan, prioritize & multi-task across a variety of different projects.

Help with planning & delivery our monthly & annual Pulse engagement initiatives.

Help maintain employee research governance standards.

Essential Education, Experience and Job Requirements

Bachelor's Degree in Behavioral or Social Sciences (Psychology, Sociology, Economics, Politics, Market Research etc.).

Minimum 3 years of survey and dashboard building experience in Qualtrics.

5+ years of experience in developing and driving customer/employee research with a particular strength in survey design and delivery; as part of broader measurement programmes.

Experience in building surveys and dashboards using Qualtrics technology is essential.

Experience in qualitative analysis & synthesizing data into discernible insights.

Analytical skills, ability to interpret data to identify trends and recommend actions.

Strong teamwork skills, enjoys working in a busy, collaborative team, supporting colleagues, and proactively sharing skills and knowledge.

Ability to prioritize work and adapt to changing circumstances to ensure activities are delivered to agreed timelines.

Deliver high quality insights outputs with a strong attention to detail.

Maintain confidentiality and adherence to data privacy guidelines.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

