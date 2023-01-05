Job summary

The Quantitative Analytics team is a global team located on BP’s commodity trading floors in London, Houston and New York. The team has a mandate to provide quantitative modelling and support to energy trading and commercial teams within within the BP trading organization. Option pricing, statistical analysis, hedging strategies and real option valuations of physical assets or contractual terms are the team’s main focus. The team works closely with traders, structurers, originators and trading desk market analysts to add value to the business.

An opportunity for a Quantitative Analyst, is now available in our New York office. Working under the guidance of a more experienced Quant, you will design and build solutions to challenging business problems in a highly dynamic commercial environment.

Key accountabilities:

You will build direct relationships with key customers (trading, structuring, origination), understand their business requirements and immediate goals.

You will partner with our sister analytics, risk and technology teams to provide impactful cross-discipline solutions.

Implement cross-commodity modelling algorithms in BP’s proprietary energy derivatives valuation library, inclusive of stochastic price processes and calibration methodologies.

Employ “Dev Ops” software development practices for the safe, agile production of industrial strength code.

Essential education:

Undergraduate degree, plus PhD or MSc in a quantitative discipline, (eg physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or mathematical finance) from a top-class institution.

Essential experience & job requirements:

You will have practical experience of:

Financial derivatives valuation methodologies.

Stochastic calculus, probability theory and Levy processes, and associated numerical methods for their practical implementation, including advanced Monte Carlo methods, transform techniques and PDEs.

Dependency modeling, including copulas and cointegration approaches.

Optimization and Stochastic Control.

C++ 11 and Python 3.0 programming languages.

Advanced numerical algorithms and computational complexity.

Boost, NumPy and scikit learn.

Market risk metrics, inclusive of VaR and Expected Shortfall.

Desirable criteria:

North American energy markets: nat gas, power, coal, environmental products, crude and refined products.

Desired scope also includes knowledge of LNG and FX. To include both paper and physical.

Key competencies:

Keen commercial acumen. Strong written and verbal communication skills. Impactful in aligning commercial and functional partners

Strong interpersonal and networking skills, the ability to build a rapport with a team of analysts across disciplines, geographies and commodity-lines.

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?