The Quantitative Analytics team is a global team located on BP’s commodity trading floors in London, Houston and New York. The team has a mandate to provide quantitative modelling and support to energy trading and commercial teams within within the BP trading organization. Option pricing, statistical analysis, hedging strategies and real option valuations of physical assets or contractual terms are the team’s main focus. The team works closely with traders, structurers, originators and trading desk market analysts to add value to the business.
An opportunity for a Quantitative Analyst, is now available in our New York office. Working under the guidance of a more experienced Quant, you will design and build solutions to challenging business problems in a highly dynamic commercial environment.
You will have practical experience of:
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay?