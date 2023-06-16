Quantitative Analyst

Job summary

In Trading Analytics & Insights, we generate innovative, rigourous and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, underpinning the profitability and strategic success of Trading and Shipping as bp drives the energy transition. In the Trading Data Analytics team (TDA), we develop pricing models, data-driven systematic trading strategies, analytics tooling and robust, modular python infrastructure to handle complex risk, generate PnL and advance bp’s digital ambition. The Quantitative Analytics team within TDA is an international team, responsible for advanced quantitative modeling tied to commercial activities across BP’s commodity trading floors in London, Houston, New York, Chicago and Singapore. Option pricing, statistical analysis, hedging strategies and real option valuations of physical assets or contractual terms are the team’s main focus. The team works closely with traders, structurers, originators and trading desk market analysts to contribute value to the business. This role will provide key analytical & modeling support to BP’s Asia Pacific trading business, the role will be a part of the global team and also in support of global energy business across multiple energy asset classes. You will be responsible for delivering practical solutions to challenging business problems in a multifaceted commercial environment. You will report directly to the global head analyst.

You will build direct relationships with key customers (such as trading, structuring, origination), understand their business requirements and immediate goals.

Implement cross-commodity modelling algorithms in BP’s proprietary energy derivatives valuation library, stochastic price processes and calibration methodologies.

Employ “Dev Ops” software development practices across the immediate team for the safe, agile production of industrial strength code.

Implementing financial derivatives valuation solutions in a trading environment.

Stochastic calculus, probability theory and associated numerical methods for their practical implementation, including advanced Monte Carlo methods and transform techniques.

Optimization and stochastic control.

Dependency modeling, including copulas and co-integration.

Familiarity with modern data science.

Advanced numerical algorithms and computational complexity.

Expertise in C++ 11 and Python 3.0 programming languages, plus third-party libraries, including Boost, NumPy and scikit learn.

Global energy markets including LNG & crude, as well as Asia Pacific markets for natural gas, power, coal and environmental products. To include both paper and physical.

Market risk metrics, including VaR and Expected Shortfall.

Commercially minded. Strong written and verbal communication skills. Impactful in aligning commercial and functional partners

Strong interpersonal and networking skills, personal gravitas and the ability to build a rapport with a team of analysts across subject areas, geographies and commodity-lines.

