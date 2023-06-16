Quantitative Analyst

In Trading Analytics & Insights, we generate innovative, rigourous and independent data-driven insights into global energy markets, underpinning the profitability and strategic success of Trading and Shipping as bp drives the energy transition. In the Trading Data Analytics team (TDA), we develop pricing models, data-driven systematic trading strategies, analytics tooling and robust, modular python infrastructure to handle complex risk, generate PnL and advance bp’s digital ambition. The Quantitative Analytics team within TDA is an international team, responsible for advanced quantitative modeling tied to commercial activities across BP’s commodity trading floors in London, Houston, New York, Chicago and Singapore. Option pricing, statistical analysis, hedging strategies and real option valuations of physical assets or contractual terms are the team’s main focus. The team works closely with traders, structurers, originators and trading desk market analysts to contribute value to the business. This role will provide key analytical & modeling support to BP’s Asia Pacific trading business, the role will be a part of the global team and also in support of global energy business across multiple energy asset classes. You will be responsible for delivering practical solutions to challenging business problems in a multifaceted commercial environment. You will report directly to the global head analyst.
