Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a Quantitative Analyst!

About the role

This role is dedicated to a developing in-house fundamental energy systems models, quantitative finance, and stochastic power asset models for dispatch and risk management. You will help to develop programs written in python, C, C++, and Rust to model the European energy system. You will also assist other teams on programming activities to streamline and enhance their processes. Finally, you will also develop reporting and storage tools for model results and visualization for the business end users.

In this role you will:

Design, develop, and implement Dispatch modelling capabilities for storage and dispatchable power assets.

Design, develop, and implement optimal commercial sizing modelling capabilities for low carbon assets.

Develop models of the energy system under guidance of power system and modelling experts

Write valuation code from prototype models in Excel or Python, and implement them in efficient manners in C/C++/rust.

What you need to be successful:

Relevant academic background in a quantitative focused discipline such as Computer Science, Quantitative Finance, Mathematics, Physics, Economics.

Experience coding and developing quantitative solutions in one of the following programming languages: Rust, C, C++, Julia, Python.

Comprehensive grasp of optimization theory, Linear Programming, and Mixed Integer Programming.

Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, ideally complemented by skills in analytical platforms such as Python.

Exceptional analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills, with an ability to explain complex data.

Fluency in English.

Familiarity with programming languages such as SQL and experience in database management is an advantage.

Experience in energy markets, commodities or asset modelling is an advantage.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Commercial Acumen, Commodities, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Economic modelling, Economics, Energy Markets, Energy Systems Modelling, Market Analysis, Model Development, Optimization, Optimization Algorithm, Programming Languages, Quantitative Analytics, Stakeholder Management, Statistics



