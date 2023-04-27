Quantitative Analytics Programme

Job summary

The Quantitative Research team in BP Energy’s Gas & Power Trading North America Business Unit is responsible for providing quantitative support to the gas and power trading and marketing group.

In particular, individuals are responsible for some or all of the following:

Performing original research and developing quantitative models for gas & power trading and marketing

Developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions

Challenging and validating modeling approaches via back-testing and conducting research studies of price dynamics in the real vs. modeled world

Maintaining the dialog with front-office staff on the research outcomes, developing trading/marketing recommendations based on analysis

Implementing models and tools in Python and/or C/C++ for the front office and internal team use

Design and improve valuation models

Maintain knowledge of industry's quantitative models and methods

Understand model’s strengths and limitations

Communicate results to the team and front office staff

Analyze data to support/advance the trade floor capabilities in the above tasks

Report information as needed to various teams

1. Derivatives valuation2. Design and conduct research studies

Program candidates will be assigned a well-defined project which can be completed within 12-15 weeks and supports the team’s efforts. This provides a meaningful experience for the candidates as well as benefiting BP Energy.





CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS

Must be enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. program in Computational Finance, Financial Engineering, Financial Mathematics, Physics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or Finance