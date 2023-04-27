Quantitative Analytics Programme

The Quantitative Research team in BP Energy’s Gas & Power Trading North America Business Unit is responsible for providing quantitative support to the gas and power trading and marketing group.
In particular, individuals are responsible for some or all of the following:
Program candidates will be assigned a well-defined project which can be completed within 12-15 weeks and supports the team’s efforts. This provides a meaningful experience for the candidates as well as benefiting BP Energy.
CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS
Must be enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. program in Computational Finance, Financial Engineering, Financial Mathematics, Physics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or Finance