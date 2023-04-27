Site traffic information and cookies

Quantitative Analytics Programme

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 148236BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Quantitative Research team in BP Energy’s Gas & Power Trading North America Business Unit is responsible for providing quantitative support to the gas and power trading and marketing group.

In particular, individuals are responsible for some or all of the following:

  • Performing original research and developing quantitative models for gas & power trading and marketing
  • Developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions
  • Challenging and validating modeling approaches via back-testing and conducting research studies of price dynamics in the real vs. modeled world
  • Maintaining the dialog with front-office staff on the research outcomes, developing trading/marketing recommendations based on analysis
  • Implementing models and tools in Python and/or C/C++ for the front office and internal team use

Roles & Responsibilities:

1. Derivatives valuation
  • Design and improve valuation models
  • Maintain knowledge of industry's quantitative models and methods
  • Understand model’s strengths and limitations
  • Communicate results to the team and front office staff
2. Design and conduct research studies
  • Analyze data to support/advance the trade floor capabilities in the above tasks
  • Report information as needed to various teams

Program candidates will be assigned a well-defined project which can be completed within 12-15 weeks and supports the team’s efforts. This provides a meaningful experience for the candidates as well as benefiting BP Energy.


CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS
Must be enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. program in Computational Finance, Financial Engineering, Financial Mathematics, Physics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or Finance

  • Must have cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher
  • In-depth understanding of the quantitative modeling
  • Prefer experience in applying quantitative modeling techniques to the trading, valuation and management of assets and structured transactions, such as exotic options, tolling, power plants, pipelines, storage
  • Highly skilled in financial mathematics, applied mathematics methods, statistical analysis, optimization, forecasting
  • Working knowledge of programming required, e.g., Python, C++, VBA
  • Ability to work in a high-pressure, competitive environment
  • Commercial focus
  • Strong communication skills
  • BP will not support US Immigration sponsorship for this role

