Quantitative Analytics Programme ( 6 month FTC )

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

With guidance, responsible for delivering relevant analysis and modelling to provide insight, utilising relationships to stay up to date with internal developments in statistical techniques, whilst identifying process improvements and applying insights from the external environment.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

An opportunity for an industrial research R&D fixed term role, for up to six month duration, is available with the Quantitative Analytics (QA) team in BP’s Canary Wharf office. The QA team provides provide quantitative support to the commercial teams within the organization. Option pricing, statistical analysis, hedging strategies and real option valuations of physical assets or contractual terms are our main focus. We work closely with traders, structurers, originators, market analysts and technology teams to advantage BP.

Key Accountabilities

You will work on an innovative R&D project on a technical topic of strong interest to the QA team, specifically the application of advanced Machine Learning methods for the purposes of calibrating derivative pricing models for exotic financial options and complex physical assets. You will be encouraged to quick familiarise yourself with the existing academic literature on the topic, understand the application context and to advance the team’s shown experience as an outcome of the research. Hands-on implementation of machine learning prototypes and working with data using python are key elements of the project. On completion of the research the successful applicant will be expected to produce a high quality technical report and to present their findings to the global team in a formal seminar.

Essential Education

Undergraduate degree, plus PhD or MSc in a quantitative discipline, (eg physics, mathematics, electrical engineering or mathematical finance) from a top-class institution.

Essential experience and job requirements

Deep understanding of mathematical finance

Black Scholes option pricing theory

Measure theoretic probability

Stochastic calculus

Optimisation and stochastic control

Numerical methods

Machine learning algorithms

Python programming

Key competencies

Strong written and verbal communication skills.

Practical, problem-solving attitude

Desirable criteria and qualifications

Knowledge of traded markets and financial instruments in the energy and commodities domain

At bp, we provide a company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams. We are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued. You can join our social communities and networks, learn and craft your career path.

We offer life and health insurance, medical care package and many other benefits! We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.