Quantitative Analytics Programme

United States of America - Texas - Houston, United States of America - Illinois - Chicago, United States of America - New York - New York

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Quantitative Research team in bp trading is responsible for pricing algorithms pertinent to a vast spectrum of complex and structured energy derivatives related to global markets in electricity, gas, LNG, and oil.

Key accountabilities:

Performing original research and developing valuation & risk models for gas & power trading

Developing and improving valuation and hedging models of energy assets and exotic structured transactions

Challenging and validating modeling approaches via back-testing and conducting research studies of price dynamics in the real vs. modeled world

Maintaining the dialog with front-office staff on the research outcomes, developing trading/marketing recommendations based on analysis.

Implementing models and tools in python and/or C/C++ for the front office and internal team use

Roles & responsibilities:

Derivatives valuation

Design and improve valuation models

Maintain knowledge of industry's quantitative models and methods

Understand model’s strengths and limitations

Communicate results to the team and front office staff

Design and conduct research studies.

Analyze data to support/advance the trade floor capabilities in the above tasks

Report information as needed to various teams

Will be assigned a well-defined project which can be completed within 12-15 weeks and supports the team’s efforts. This provides a meaningful experience as well as benefiting bp trading.

Gas & Power Trading North America locations:

New York, NY

Houston, TX

Chicago, IL

Essential experience:

Must be enrolled in a Master’s or Ph.D. program in Computational Finance, Financial Engineering, Financial Mathematics, Physics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics, or Finance

Must have cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher.

In-depth understanding of the quantitative modeling

Prefer experience in applying quantitative modeling techniques to the trading, valuation and management of assets and structured transactions, such as exotic options, tolling, power plants, pipelines, storage.

Highly skilled in financial mathematics, applied mathematics methods, statistical analysis, optimization, forecasting.

Working knowledge of programming required, e.g., Python, C++, VBA

Ability to work in a fast paced, competitive environment.

Commercial focus

Strong communication skills

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay?

$108,000 - $201,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Base pay ranges are provided to us by our Reward team. The Reward team has developed base pay ranges for each role at bp based on internal and external market rate data.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Computational Thinking, Continuous Learning, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data Management, Data Sourcing, Data visualization and interpretation, Dialogue enablement, Exposure Management, Machine Learning, Macroeconomics, Market analysis methods, Market Risk Management, Statistics, Trade execution and management, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.