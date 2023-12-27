Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The role of the Quantitative Market Analysis Lead covers the detailed analysis of all integrated technologies (H2, power, e-fuels etc), several commodities (power, fuels, green certificates) in all core and future markets of bp. Furthermore, the role comprises the identifying, analysing, quantifying and modelling new revenue streams coming from the pairing of intermittent renewables with hydrogen, storage/battery solutions, access to ancillary services or generation of portfolio effects. The position requires a high affinity for numerical work, handling of large amount of data and therefore also include programming tasks. You will be part of a highly dynamic, international and geographically diverse team which comes along with occasional international travel etc., working remotely and demonstrating a proactive and autonomous approach to work.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain market models for integrated energy systems, Power, H2, Carbon Capture. Including Ancillary services, BM modelling, Grid Modelling, Capacity Market Modelling, Dispatch modelling, PPA Pricing.

Implement stochastic model s to understand distribution of revenues and related costs of the integrated energy business at a market and asset level , enabling the business to make decisions considering uncertainty .

Develop models to assess opportunities for “smart energies” with focus on optimised day -ahead and intraday dispatch as well as self-curtailment to reduce price or imbalance exposure.

Develop models to evaluate the revenues and support the optimal sizing and dispatching of hybrid assets, such as pairing renewables with hydrogen and storage solutions, EVs etc.

Develop and maintain stochastic fundamental models on an asset specific level, i.e. bottom up, in order to build distributions of po rtfolio performance and KPIs for the portfolio based on stochastic modelling of assets to enhance portfolio resilience, providing Monte Carlo sampling around: correlated weather: wind, irradiance, temperature, precipitation etc., outages: grid, conventiona ls , renewables, scheduled and forced, demand

Develop and optimize databases and repositories incl. visualization tools to enhance decision making.

Support commercial functions (Global Methods and Portfolio Analysis, Structured Origination, Optimisation ) with commercial expertise .

Support Strategy and Regulation team to reflect current and future market and regulatory scenarios which are used to value the commercials of assets.

Ad hoc market analysis reports

Essential Experience and Education:

PhD / Master´s degree in an analytical / numerical subject, preferably Engineering, Economics, Statistics or Mathematics and appropriate professional experience with at least three years of working experience or comparab le university career in relevant market analysis areas.

Previous experience working in a commercial function within an energy commodity environment, preferably with exposure to integrated energy sources in European, Americas or Asian power and hydrogen ma rkets

Substantial experience in Energy Economics and electricity markets, specifically working with market studies of revenues price forecasts, imbalance modelling, value factor development and revenues from support mechanisms.

Very strong Excel skills i .e. should be able to use functionalities at an expert level, including working with macros and VBA functions, integrating Excel with external data sources.

Experience in programming and/or optimization languages, e.g. Python , R, Rust, c/ c++ , Julia

Experience in data base management systems ( e.g. SQLServer , PostgreSQL, mySQL ) and capability to develop, document and maintain system s.

The ability to communicate clearly and in a customer-oriented way, specifically the ability to structure and present complex information adequately to a (senior) manage ment-level audience (both written and verbal).

Strong interpersonal and presentational skills (expert user of PowerPoint) plus ability to deal with uncertainty linked to cross-cultural projects.

Fluent English language skills. Knowledge of other language s where bp operates is of advantage.

Highly proactive, identifying value opportunities and proposing solutions to them under own initiative.

Capable of maintaining positive working relationships while adhering to demanding deadlines. • Team player and hi ghly motivated.

Enthusiastic about learning and pushing technical limits and finding new solutions / out of the box thinking.

Desirable:

No individual one of these is a necessity for the role, but demonstration of some or all of these would be highly a dvantageous to any application.

Experience in ancillary services and balancing market regulation in Europe region.

Demonstrable experience in fundamental market modelling and analysis in Europe or APAC region or US ISOs

Experience modelling lease/suppor t auctions and real option analysis for renewable investments.

Experience in programming optimisation problems.

Knowledge of Python, and experience in applying it in modelling/data science solutions.

Experience in programming and using relational and non-relational databases e.g. SQL.

Experience in valuation of commercial revenue streams for hydrogen and storage technologies, with a focus on grid connected projects.

Good knowledge of typical derivative instruments used in energy markets to hedge financial positions.

Good knowledge of typical commercial terms used in renewables power purchase agreements used to distributed financial risk between counterparties.

Experience in managing stakeholders in process implementation through internal or external consultancy

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

