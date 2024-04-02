Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About the role:

Bp is currently recruiting a Quantitative Meteorologist to join a cross-discipline team focused on improving the prediction of weather and climate variables critical to the commercial success of bp’s business activities and the safety of its global operations. In your role, you will help systematically assess the skilfulness and reliability of competing forecasting models from a range of providers. This is an excellent learning opportunity for researchers to see how weather forecasting impact commercial decisions.

Key responsibilities:

Quantitatively assess the skillfulness and reliability of forecasting models for geographic locations

Help improve the accuracy of our weather and climate forecasts, and quantify the uncertainty

Essential Experience

PhD in Meteorology, Atmospheric Science, or a related field at a leading academic institution

In-depth knowledge of forecast verification methods

Knowledge of sub-seasonal to seasonal teleconnections and mid-latitude weather

Good knowledge of statistics

Strong analytical, reasoning and mathematical skills

Experience with at least one programming language

Good interpersonal skills, both written and verbal

Desirable Experience & Skills:

Knowledge of numerical weather prediction, including forecast initialization and singular vectors

Experience of python programming

Experience with packages and libraries related to weather forecasting is a plus

Machine learning, especially if applied to weather forecasting

Why Join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others! Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

