Finance



Business Support Group



Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner!

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defense.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralizing, digitizing, optimizing) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Currently an exciting new job opportunity has arisen for a Quantum Finance Change Advisor to join our team in Budapest/Szeged.

In this role you will work with the Quantum-Finance Change Senior Manager and will support efforts to ensure the Quantum Finance Program is efficiently implemented across the globe and that the benefits are realized.

The role is part of the Finance, Business, and Technology (FBT) Finance ERP Transformation Team, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of creating and protecting value through innovation, insight and stewardship. The role will mainly lead the S/4 implementation Change activities.

The team’s objective is to lead the efforts to establish a single global ERP Business template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape. This includes partnering with Technology, Process, global and business colleagues to also handle interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent and collaborative execution of change.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the Change and transformation workstream activities for S/4 implementation in accordance with functional and system requirements and translate these into detailed plans.

Lead and conduct detailed Change Impact Assessment (CIA) to identify, analyse, and validate them for S/4 implementation including Entity Confirmation and localization. Secure approval of the CIAs by Troika (Governance).

Collaborate with key partners to understand the scope and depth of key changes and their potential impacts on the organization.

Support the Training Need Analysis (TNA) and Curriculum design that effectively addresses the needs of different user groups for S/4 implementation.

Support the scope definition of the UAT for S/4 implementation.

Establish and maintain a robust change network across bp to ensure widespread engagement and support for the S4 implementation.

Clearly communicate the most impactful changes to the organization, ensuring that all employees understand the significance of the change and how it will affect their day-to-day activities.

Ensure all key customers (internal and external) are committed to, and actively encouraging of the deployment.

Ensure strong business and FBT engagement via finance and business change champions (BCCs) and team leads.

Collaborate with all key partners (internal and external) to gain commitment to, and active support of the deployment.

Integration with other teams and groups across the Quantum Programme to optimize Change delivery

Actively participate and help develop a network of Finance & Business Change Champions (BCCs), Super Users and Team Leads.

Support execution of Change & Transformation activities required to embed new behaviours, practices and business processes including areas of key system and/or process dependency (i.e. workday, data lake, business warehouse, etc.)

Support Business Readiness activities including tracking of the BCC Plans and tracking and management of the Business Readiness project plans.

Collaborate across workstreams/squads to connect on related change impacts for input into program/ project work.

Support the development and completion of the role mapping for end users.

Support communication and engagement initiatives and delivery

Support the coordination and delivery of training including onboarding of training team, development of any required localization of training materials, training need analysis, scheduling of training and delivery of training.

Build and supervise business stability metrics before and after launch to measure post release stabilization.

Understand adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working.

Essential Education & Experience:

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance, or Business.

6+ years of experience in Finance deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project work.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Good communicator – Ability to communicate effectively through various channels using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment and support from diverse partners to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.

Attentive listener – Demonstrated ability to work with a broad range of business, functional, and technical groups.

Critical thinker – Ability to establish information requirements, seek out information from various sources to systematically decipher key messages to varied partner groups.

Collaborative style - provide demonstrable evidence of thriving in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster teamwork and cooperation among individuals and various functional groups.

Ability to work with ambiguity and to identify and adopt optimum ways of working.

Desirable Criteria:

Relevant knowledge and process experience in the following areas:

Change Management and transformation.

SAP Financial system deployment.

Significant exposure to global operations is a plus.

Project management experience and knowledge of process re-engineering tools is a plus.

Proficiency in MS office applications.

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on complex issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Strong stakeholder management and engagement skills.

Ability to work within a virtual global team environment.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements.

Life & health insurance, medical care package.

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement.

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options.

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room.

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment.

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



