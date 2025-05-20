Entity:Finance
The Quantum Finance Change Senior Lead will report to the Quantum Finance Change Manager and will support efforts to ensure the Quantum Finance Program is optimally executed across the globe and that the benefits are realized !
The role is part of the Finance, Business, and Technology (FBT) Finance ERP Transformation Team, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of crafting and protecting value through innovation, insight and stewardship.
The role holder will be responsible for handling the people side of change throughout the project lifecycle, with a strong focus on role design coordination, role mapping delivery, and organizational design to ensure a smooth transition for all impacted partners.
The team’s objective is to own the efforts to establish a single global ERP Business template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape. This includes partnering with Technology, global and business colleagues to also handle interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent and collaborative execution of change !
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization
