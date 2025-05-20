Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Quantum Finance Change Senior Lead will report to the Quantum Finance Change Manager and will support efforts to ensure the Quantum Finance Program is optimally executed across the globe and that the benefits are realized !

The role is part of the Finance, Business, and Technology (FBT) Finance ERP Transformation Team, a team whose objectives underpin the overall Finance vision of crafting and protecting value through innovation, insight and stewardship.

The role holder will be responsible for handling the people side of change throughout the project lifecycle, with a strong focus on role design coordination, role mapping delivery, and organizational design to ensure a smooth transition for all impacted partners.

The team’s objective is to own the efforts to establish a single global ERP Business template that will incorporate standardized global processes, a common data taxonomy and simplify our ERP landscape. This includes partnering with Technology, global and business colleagues to also handle interdependent processes and tools for an agile, consistent and collaborative execution of change !

Essential Education & Experience

Suitably qualified professional with degree or similar education background in Accounting, Finance, or Business.

+ years of experience in Finance deployments and/or SAP system implementation, including planning and execution of project deliverables.

Experience in Role Mapping and Organizational design is a plus.

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology.

Strong communicator – Ability to communicate effectively through various channels using a range of styles and approaches to gain commitment and support from diverse collaborators to help achieve business outcomes, create acceptance for decisions, build consensus or resolve conflict.

Attentive listener – Demonstrated ability to collaborate with a broad range of business, functional, and technical groups.

Critical thinker – Ability to establish information requirements, seek out information from multiple sources to systematically decipher key messages to varied stakeholder groups. Must exercise good business practices and work ethics; ability to understand global change impacts, enabling the businesses to adapt appropriately to standard processes pre & post go-live.

Collaborative style- provide demonstrable evidence of growing in a team environment & of building positive, productive relationships that foster collaboration and cooperation among individuals and various functional groups.

Ability to work with ambiguity and to identify and adopt optimum ways of working

Strong willingness and encouraging attitude with a positive approach

Strong presentation and ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate sophisticated processes and influence a wide range of collaborators.

Ability to establish and handle mutually beneficial and adaptable relationships with and between multiple partners, handling issues by considering needs, commitments, and expectations of all parties.

Ability to prioritize and flexible to adjust to new priorities efficiently.

Desirable Criteria

Change Management and Transformation.

Role Mapping and Organizational design.

SAP Financial system deployment.

Significant exposure to global operations is a plus.

Project management experience and knowledge of process re-engineering tools is a plus.

Proficiency in MS office applications.

Experience in business transformation projects.

Ability of solving problems on their own, working on sophisticated issues and subjects across multiple teams.

Strong customer management and engagement skills.

Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.