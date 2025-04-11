This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The Quantum I2P Process Senior Lead chips in towards Invoice to Pay process management, throughout the design to deploy and sustain phases of global multiyear transformation programs !

The role supports standardization across process, policy, technology and controls and supplies to innovative opportunities and drive quantifiable improvement !

What You Will Deliver

Process Standardization

Builds end to end ARIS as is and to be process maps

Support the maintenance of relevant globally defined process/controls standards for Order to Receipt and / or Invoice to pay processes

Support process discovery walk throughs with procurement operations teams, to identify root causes, improvements and change impacts

Propose process changes to improve process standardization and simplification

Maintain a catalogue of evaluated improvement opportunities

Drive measurable value

Linked to Procurement transformation priorities, be stablishing end to end performance indicators to achieve the following benefits:

Efficiency - support in identifying and implementing efficiency release initiatives such as assist with the deployment of process automation

Efficiency - build reports with end-to-end measures identifying performance and process efficiency opportunities

Improved experience - engage in solution acceptance testing, collaborator engagement and support resolving user experience challenges related to process/technology

Procurement policy

The Quantum I2P Process Senior Lead is responsible to embed policy specific controls in the ARIS process maps, minimize policy exceptions in the to be processes

Responsible to document policy related improvement areas, assembled during process discoveries

Accountable to maintain the policy deviations register and follow pre-defined deviations approval matrix

Experience and Qualifications

Crucial Skills

Strong hands-on experience of tools/associated systems with data gathering complication and analysis

In depth knowledge of P2P processes including invoice to pay processes

Strong in Microsoft suite of applications (Visio, Excel, Powerpoint, Project) and process mapping expertise (ARIS)

Technology proficiency in SAP S4 / HANA, Ariba is an added advantage

Robust analytical solution orientated, and problem-solving approach is essential

Effective interpersonal skills, backed with analytical decision making

Essential qualification

Bachelor's degree or equivalent in related area, or related experience

Formal qualifications constituting university degrees, examination certificates that confirm a level of informative attainment or licenses

Desirable criteria

Training on Lean, Six-Sigma, Design Thinking, or similar quality management experience

Energy industry experience and understanding of the terminology, business functions and processes

Strong operational management experience.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility tools, Business Operations, Business process architecture, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Management, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Demand Management, Design Thinking, Goal Setting, Influencing, Lean Practices, Managing change, Managing Performance, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Workload Prioritization



