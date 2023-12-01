RAM Engineer TSI

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.The Maintenance and Reliability Engineer - Front-End guides to maintenance and reliability design for projects that have not yet reached the final investment decision at the execution gate in the project process. This role provides maintenance and reliability guidance to assigned early-stage projects in bp to help us ensure future reliability in our facilities and minimize future maintenance.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

Provide recommendations to maintenance programs for new projects.

Develop and update Reliability, Availability, Maintainability Models to simulate the performance of future projects. Agree the input data and assumptions of these models with key collaborators. Merge the results of these models with the maintenance model to understand the relative impacts of maintenance on reliability and vice-versa.

Develop maintenance cost estimates for facility designs.

Analyze the cost/benefit of spare part stocks using dedicated software.

Develop life cycle cost estimates for equipment.

Education:

Must have education requirements:

Engineering (Mechanical, Materials, Production etc.) or relevant science degree

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

2+ years of relevant technical experience

Total years of experience:

4+ years of industry experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with):

The position demands organizational and interpersonal skills, technical ability and a willingness to learn.

Experience creating Reliability, Availability, Maintainability (RAM) models using dedicated software.

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, collaborators, and project contractors / suppliers.

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate effectively with all levels of the project and operations teams.

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Experience working in the Oil and Gas industry or a related industry.

Experience analyzing, specifying, or implementing maintenance programs on equipment.

Experience using Availability Simulator (AvSim) software.

Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM).

Experience using OnePM or GE APM software.

Experience working on projects in the design phase.

Shift support: Working hours (India standard/12-9 IST) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements: 20%



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.