RCC Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

Grade IResponsible for supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled on time and in budget, providing basic drilling engineering support during operations, and developing knowledge of how best to conduct drilling activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities and Responsibilities

Engages the well engineering SPA (Single Point of Accountability) through ell monitoring onboarding to understand risks, agree engineering monitoring parameters, and obtain information and documents to support RCC engineering activities.

Delivers engineering activities agreed in the RCC ToR (Terms of Reference).

Provides engineering oversight to all operations, including review of programs, Rig Work Instructions (RWIs), procedures, daily reports, tallies, cross-check cement, kick tolerance calculations, managed pressure drilling, anticollision, pressure testing calculations, and monitoring tubular drag using digital tools.

Holds a daily check-in each tour with the well monitoring specialist to discuss and agree risks and tasks on engineering monitoring.

Notifies the Operation Engineering Team of deviations to trends or limit exceedance defined in the engineering matrix and in accordance with the Communication Protocol agreed in the RCC ToR.

Participates in operational remediation discussions and the development of forward plans and strategies.

Supports third party engineering service engineers to deliver planning and real-time simulations through engineering oversight.

Promotes the opportunity to use third party engineering during well onboarding.

Identifies operational performance improvement opportunities and makes NPT (None-Productive Time) avoidance recommendations.

Essential Qualifications

Degree in engineering or science or similar subject.

Demonstrable leadership of Safety and Risk Management

Strong teamwork and communication skills

Must have five 3 through 7 years of industry experience.

Must be able to work 12-hour rotational shifts Days and/or Nights.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

