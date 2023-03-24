RCC (Remote Center Collaboration) Wells Engineer

Job summary

We in bp are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the sophisticated challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.



We seek to run safe and reliable operations across all our businesses, supported by leading brands and technologies, to deliver high-quality products and services that meet our customers’ needs.



Well-adapted execution of our strategy is helping improve our underlying performance, assemble opportunities for further growth, generate attractive returns and build a more resilient business that is better able to withstand a range of market conditions; and build opportunities for future growth. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together!



Role Synopsis



The Remote Collaboration Center (RCC) Wells Engineer is a technical and operational position for engineers assigned to support the operations (24/7) through monitoring and optimization activities within wells activity. The RCC engineer role will be rotational with the work pattern being 3 weeks on / 3 weeks off.



The role is focused on risk management and data driven decision making in support of well delivery. The role interfaces with many disciplines including engineering, global technical specialists, and subsurface team members during planning and execution of well construction activities.



The RCC Wells Engineer drives standardization and embeds lessons learned leveraging oversight of global activity while also communicating with technical and operational support team members.



The RCC drilling Engineer will report to the RCC WSUP. The RCC engineer will closely work in conjunction with the RCC senior Drilling Engineer to continuously improve standards of Well Monitoring.

Key Accountabilities:

Engages the well SPA ( Single Point of Accountability ) for engineering onboarding to understand risks, agree engineering monitoring parameters, and obtain information and documents to support RCC engineering activities.

Delivers bespoke engineering activities agreed in the RCC ToR ( Terms of Reference) in line with the RCC Engineering Guidance Document.

Provides engineering oversight to all operations, including review of programs, Rig Work Instructions (RWIs),procedures, daily reports, tallies, cross-check cement, kick tolerance calculation, managed pressure drilling, anticollision modeling, pressure test calculations, and monitoring tubular drag using Tripping Console.

Holds a daily check-in each tour with the well monitoring specialist to discuss and agree risks and tasks on engineering monitoring.

Notifies the Operations Engineering Team of deviations to trends or defined limits parameters exceed and defined in the engineering matrix agreed in the RCC ToR.

Participates in operational remediation discussions and the development of forward plans and strategies.

Supports third party engineering service engineers to deliver planning and real-time simulations through engineering oversight.

Promotes the opportunity to use third party engineering during well onboarding.

Identifies operational performance improvement opportunities and makes NPT ( None Productive Time ) avoidance recommendations.

Maintains a daily tracker of well activity and observations.

Drives standardization and CI ( Continuous Improvement) in the RCC by supporting data science projects, sharing, and embedding lessons learned into RCC procedures in line with the RCC Senior Drilling Engineer strategy.

Essential Education and Experience:

Degree in engineering or science or similar subject.

Demonstrable leadership of Safety and Risk Management.

Strong Teamwork and communication skills.

Must have previous Wells experience.

Must be able to work 12-hour rotational shifts Days/Nights.

Oil and Gas experience.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!