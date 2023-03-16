RCC Senior Well Site Leader

Yes - up to 50%

Job summary

An exciting new opportunity has arisen for RCC Senior Well Site Leaders to join us in Sunbury.



As a Senior Wells Operational Specialist / Well Site Leader you will be responsible for the daily management of the Remote Collaboration Centre (RCC). You will be leading Engineers, Well Monitoring Experts, Geoscience Specialists and IT Support to effectively monitor and advise on risk and make data lead decisions on Wells activities globally, whilst preventing well control and major NPT events. In this role you will communicate globally with all operational rigs and advise on all Wells operations globally.

Key Accountabilities:

Provides RCC (Remote Collaboration Centre) leadership according to BP Guide 100499 ‑ Well Site Leader, Drilling, Completions, and Interventions.

Reviews programs, rig work instructions and procedures with the Well Monitoring Specialist (WMS). Defines the parameters to monitor and identifies the hazards/risks for the upcoming operations.

Verifies that the correct information is being used for calculations with the WMS.

Performs alert notifications of deviations to trends or limit exceedance as defined in the engineering matrix and in accordance with the Communication Protocol agreed in the RCC ToR.

Hosts rig onboarding sessions.

Defines and approves the Well Monitoring and Responsibility Matrix.

Agrees the RCC Terms of Reference (ToR) for each well program.

Holds daily check-ins with the RCC Engineers to discuss and supervises, mentors and coaches the WMSs and bp staff assigned to the RCC.

Agrees risks and tasks.

Identifies operational performance improvement opportunities and makes NPT avoidance recommendations based on RCC monitored data.

Leads RCC calls with the General Technical Support Team (bp ConneXus team and Engineering Technical Authorities).

Supplies operations updates and risks for upcoming operations.

Provides recommendations for improved RCC processes and tools.

Ensures that self-verification activities are completed in line with bp requirements.

Participates in RCC drills, training, and incident investigations.

When directed, acts as the RCC WSUP delegate for event notification in accordance with the RCC Event Escalation Guidelines.

Essential Experience:

Previous operational offshore Wells experience.

Why join our team?



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!