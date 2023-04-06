Job summary

About the team

The RCC drilling Engineer will report to the RCC WSUP. The RCC engineer will closely work in conjunction with the RCC senior Drilling Engineer to continuously improve standards of Well Monitoring. This is the place to truly inspire change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and Make a difference by:

making our production and operations safer and more standardized

driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions

growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization

improving efficiency through sharing resources

accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets

developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O

building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose

Role Synopsis

The Remote Collaboration Center (RCC) Wells Engineer is a technical and operational position for engineers assigned to support the operations (24/7) through monitoring and optimization activities within wells activity. The RCC engineer role will be rotational with the work pattern being 3 weeks on / 3 weeks off. The role is focused on risk management and data driven decision making in support of well delivery. The role collaborates with many fields including engineering, global technical specialists, and subsurface team members during planning and execution of well construction activities. The RCC Wells Engineer drives standardization and embeds lessons learned leveraging oversight of global activity while also communicating with technical and operational support team members.

Key Accountabilities

Engages the well SPA (Single Point of Accountability) for engineering onboarding to understand risks, agree engineering monitoring parameters, and obtain information and documents to support engineering activities.

Delivers specific engineering activities agreed in the RCC ToR (Terms of Reference) in line with the RCC Engineering Guidance Document.

Provides engineering guidance to all operations, including review of programs, Rig Work Instructions (RWIs),procedures, daily reports, tallies, cross-check cement, kick tolerance calculation, manage pressure drilling, anticollision modeling, pressure test calculations, and monitoring tubular drag using Tripping Console.

Holds a daily check-in each tour with the well monitoring specialist to discuss and agree risks and tasks on engineering monitoring.

Notifies the Operation Engineering Team of deviations to trends or limit exceedance defined in the engineering matrix and in accordance with the Communication Protocol.

Participates in operational remediation discussions and the development of forward plans and strategies.

Supports third party engineering service engineers to deliver planning and real-time simulations through engineering oversight.

Promotes the opportunity to use third party engineering during well onboarding.

Identifies operational performance improvement opportunities and makes NPT (None Productive Time) avoidance recommendations.

Maintains a daily tracker of well activity and observations.

Supports data science projects, sharing, and embedding lessons learned into RCC procedures.

Seeks feedback from the business teams to improve RCC Engineering activities and embed the improvements into

Essential Requirements

Degree in engineering or science or similar subject.

Demonstrable leadership of Safety and Risk Management

Strong Teamwork and communication skills

Must have five (5) plus years of Wells experience.

Must be able to work 12-hour rotational shifts Days/Nights.

Oil and Gas experience

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.