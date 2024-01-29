RCC Wells Engineer

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



This exciting opening is responsible for supporting the team in successfully delivering wells drilled on time and in budget, providing drilling engineering support during operations, and conducting activities in compliance with functional processes and policies and external local regulations. This is an ideal opportunity for an engineer who is looking to rapidly increase their operational experience whilst gaining exposure in multiple basins. The RCC (Remote Collaboration Centre) has created a comprehensive development structure to allow individuals to maximise their time in the RCC to deliver for our clients whilst fast tracking their development.

You will work with the RCC East Team to monitor wells in the Eastern Hemisphere. As such as part of the job you will be overseeing the RCC East team (5-6 WMS (Well Monitoring Specialist), PPFG (Pore Pressure Fracture Gradient RT expert), SEKAL (Real time hydraulics modelling), 2 x Engineering desks) to remotely monitor our operations. You will frequently interact with our clients (local operations teams) and this is a great opportunity to broaden your experience in different operating environments whilst working on a variety of operations.

Please note that this is a rotational position based on a 21x21 day rotation, working 12hr shifts.

Engages the well SPA (Single Point of Accountability) for engineering onboarding to understand risks, agree engineering monitoring parameters, and obtain information and documents to support RCC engineering activities.

Delivers custom engineering activities agreed in the RCC ToR (Terms of Reference) in line with the RCC Engineering Guidance Document.

Provides engineering guidance to all operations, including review of programs, Rig Work Instructions (RWIs), procedures, daily reports, tallies, cross-check cement, kick tolerance calculation, managed pressure drilling, anticollision modelling, pressure test calculations, and monitoring tubular drag using Tripping Console.

Holds a daily check-in each tour with the well monitoring specialist to discuss and agree risks and tasks on engineering monitoring.

Notifies the Operations Engineering Team of deviations to trends or defined limits parameters exceed and defined in the engineering matrix agreed in the RCC ToR.

Participates in operational remediation discussions and the development of forward plans and strategies.

Supports third party engineering service engineers to deliver planning and real-time simulations through engineering oversight.

Promotes the opportunity to use third party engineering during well onboarding.

Identifies operational performance improvement opportunities and makes NPT (Non-Productive Time) avoidance recommendations.

Maintains a daily tracker of well activity and observations.

Drives standardization and CI (Continuous Improvement) in the RCC by supporting data science projects, sharing, and embedding lessons learned into RCC procedures in line with the RCC Senior Drilling Engineer strategy.

Degree in Engineering or Science or similar subject.

Demonstrable leadership of Safety and Risk Management.

Strong Teamwork and communication skills.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

