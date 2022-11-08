Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. RKAM Customer Service Representative - Fixed term

RKAM Customer Service Representative - Fixed term

RKAM Customer Service Representative - Fixed term

  • Location Hungary - Central - Budapest
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142600BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a

RKAM Customer Service Representative - German Speaking


In this role You will:
  • Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues
  • Proactively monitors, controls the Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts and investigates any potential issue to ensure operational excellence
  • Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees
  • Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues
  • Order processing and order fulfilment
  • Sales order tracking
  • Resolve technical queries, issues with e-ordering
  • Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders
  • Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes
  • Support the implementation Quality Management Standards included OMS and 8D reports
  • Contribution to the internal – and external (customer) audits
  • Participate in the LBM Process (Lubes Business Management), sales planning and annual budget forecast
  • Understand, track and apply in the daily work the customer specific requirements (CSR)
  • Ensure right customer master data with the responsible O2C teams and with Accenture
  • Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ account
  • Support attending customer’s tenders with preparing all supporting materials
  • Transactional Pricing with applying various pricing models (COGS+, Index based pricing, Castrol Waterfall)

We have the following requirements:
  • Bachelors degree or equivalent
  • 1-3 years experience in customer service field
  • Fluency in German and minimum intermediate English language knowledge
  • French language knowledge is an advantage
  • Experience with Key Account Management is an advantage
  • Must demonstrate an excellence understanding of customers’ needs
  • Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships
  • Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements
  • Strong time management, organisation and solving skills
  • Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive mindset
  • Experience with SAP and/or Siebel
  • Senior stakeholder management skills
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a stylish office environment
  • Learning opportunities, other development opportunities to craft your career path
  • Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
  • Life & health insurance, medical care package
  • Company laptop
  • Phone for private usage
  • Opportunity to work from home: up to 2 days / week based on team agreement

