RKAM Customer Service Representative - Fixed term

Job summary

Grade IResponsible for providing customer service support to help to ensure maximum customer satisfaction, providing a communicative link between our products/services and our customers and maintaining an accurate understanding of the customer's needs and expectations.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a

RKAM Customer Service Representative - German Speaking

Take ownership and resolve escalated telephone and written customer issues

Proactively monitors, controls the Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts and investigates any potential issue to ensure operational excellence

Escalate activities that are not actioned by assignees

Account set-up, allocation and delivery issues

Order processing and order fulfilment

Sales order tracking

Resolve technical queries, issues with e-ordering

Monitor supply outages and react accordingly for incoming and existing orders

Complaint resolution, identification and management of complaint root causes

Support the implementation Quality Management Standards included OMS and 8D reports

Contribution to the internal – and external (customer) audits

Participate in the LBM Process (Lubes Business Management), sales planning and annual budget forecast

Understand, track and apply in the daily work the customer specific requirements (CSR)

Ensure right customer master data with the responsible O2C teams and with Accenture

Effective cash collection and monitoring of customers’ account

Support attending customer’s tenders with preparing all supporting materials

Transactional Pricing with applying various pricing models (COGS+, Index based pricing, Castrol Waterfall)

Bachelors degree or equivalent

1-3 years experience in customer service field

Fluency in German and minimum intermediate English language knowledge

French language knowledge is an advantage

Experience with Key Account Management is an advantage

Must demonstrate an excellence understanding of customers’ needs

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong understanding of end-to-end order to cash process included customer specific requirements

Strong time management, organisation and solving skills

Highly motivated, self-reliant and proactive mindset

Experience with SAP and/or Siebel

Senior stakeholder management skills