RNG Regional Manager

bp is committed to investing in lower carbon energy so we can meet our ambition to reach net zero by 2050. And while we’re still mostly in oil and gas today, bioenergy is one of our five transition growth engines and a key focus to help us support the global energy transition.

Archaea Energy, a bp company, is a leader in landfill gas to energy and the largest renewable natural gas (RNG) producer in the US. With big ambitions, we specialize in the development, construction and operation of RNG, landfill-gas-to-electric and dairy digester facilities. The team operates around 50 sites in 32 states with a robust development pipeline.

About the role

The Regional Manager is responsible for planning, directing, and implementing the overall safe operation, maintenance, and performance of 2 to 5 RNG plants. Handles highly sophisticated issues, serves as an authority over several plants, consults with senior management to formulate and establish broad plans and policies, takes direction from the VP, RNG Operations, and is Self-motivated with the personal aim to lead people and issues proactively. This individual will support Kansas City and Middle Point plants. The Regional Manager can report out of either Shawnee, KS or Murfreesboro, TN, and will be reporting to either home site when not traveling to other locations.

Key accountabilities

Responsible for all duties of a Lead Operations Technician, except over 2-5 plants.

Assists with planning and scheduling of routine maintenance of plant equipment.

Reviews work schedules, assignments, and rotations for the Operations Technicians.

Works with company management to build and maintain the annual operating budget for the plants under their control.

Participates in employee hiring process.

Ensures all employees are accurately trained on the requirements of their respective position.

Reviews, approves, and submits employee timesheets and expense reimbursements.

Provides employees with transparent and timely feedback and mentoring on performance.

Conducts annual performance reviews with employees.

Evaluates operations, maintenance and performance of facility.

Performs equipment testing, develops action plans to improve performance and implements improvements.

Plans and implements special projects to improve service quality.

Monitors plan performance to ensure adherence to Company and Industry standards and compliance with state and federal laws, regulations and guidelines.

Prepares weekly and monthly operations reports and others as the need arises.

Communicates and coordinates plant activities with clients (utility company and landfill personnel).

Maintains good relations with landfill personnel.

Conducts regular visits to plants in their region, splitting time equally between the assigned projects.

Conducts weekly/biweekly regional status calls for all employees in region.

The travel requirement is 50% to 75% per month. Travel will vary based on plant outages, maintenance, and startup activities.

Assists the RNG Operations Manager on special projects nation-wide.

Overall responsible for safe and environmental compliant operations of plant personnel and facilities

Adhering to and implementing company policies, procedures and practices with plant personnel

Presence onsite during planned plant outages, EHS events, plant outages requiring troubleshooting or assistance should take priority to other duties

Knowledge of facilities equipment, controls and process is required, this role entails that the regional manager is the subject matter expert

Executes plant issues in a timely manner by utilizing our MOC practice, regionals are the owner of this process working with adjacent departments

Essential education

Bachelors in Engineering or Technical Field

Essential experience

5-7 years of plant operations and maintenance experience in a RNG plant, power plant, or other Chemical processing plant.

4+ years of management experience or proven leadership skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Strong interpersonal, problem-solving, and analytical skills

Ability to lead priorities and workflow

Versatility, flexibility, and a willingness to work within constantly changing priorities with passion

Acute attention to detail

Proven ability to plan and coordinate projects

Proficient on Microsoft Office (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access)

Proven ability to handle multiple projects and meet deadlines

Good judgement with the ability to make timely and sound decisions

Creative, flexible, and innovative team player

Must be available to travel up to 75% of the time and able to prioritize travel and decisions based on needs of the plants.

Must pass DOT drug test and DOT drug test history check.

Why join us?

Delivering a better and more balanced energy system requires many different approaches and solutions. All of us have a part to play. We aim to support our people to learn and grow in an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. So, if you have the right skills, commitment and courage to help us invest in today’s energy system and build out tomorrow’s, apply today!

How much do we pay? $100,000-$130,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

Join our industry-leading team and you’ll receive a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These include, but are not limited to:

Discretionary Annual Bonus Program

Quarterly Momentum Bonus

401K Program

Health, Vision, And Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

Short-Term Disability

Long-Term Disability

But above all? You’ll play a key part in helping bp deliver our ambition – to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Apply today!