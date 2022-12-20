Job summary

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our team?



At bp, we’re seeking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable and affordable energy. That means crafting a more efficient business that makes the best possible use of all its resources, reimagines energy and reinvents who we are on our mission of net zero!

RNG and Low Carbon Key Account Manager

Acquisition of B2B International Key customers with an own fleet and related additional services such as ORS, VAT refund, other existing services, as well as supercards and future mobility (e.g. electrification & LNG & CNG & H2 & HVO, ) offerings with a concentration of internationaly (80%)

This role will play an active role to successfully support International fleet customers within their energy transition to grow sales in the area of future mobility (e.g. electrification & LNG & CNG & H2 & HVO and manage International fleet customers, build market share profitably and oversee direct sales (fuels, new energies and on road services)

Key Accountabilities:

Sell International and support National volumes at local level Work with and support the Fleet sales teams, mainly focus in UK and any other local country team to deliver rapid and sustained growth in national and international fuel volumes and ORS turnover

Sales relationship lead for UK 3rd party partners across Bio-Gas, HVO and Hydrogen, to support customer transition to low carbon, and create demand for bp’s mixed energy sites, future low carbon hubs, 3rd party partner locations – on the road and depot.

Sell and Support the development of Strategic Accounts. Alongside and in support of local KAMs in UK and KAMs in EUROPE, secure and grow business with major accounts based in the region

Represent IKAM for international customers and prospects in UK and to work together with other IKAM colleagues and countries in Europe. Take full customer-facing responsibility for international fuel, low carbon requirements and ORS sales in the region

Work with IKAM team to serve international customers and play an active role in working with other ECS IKAM team members to create powerful international sales propositions for International customers

Manage Financial Exposure, Risk and Compliance/Ethics in Europe Ensure sales and customers are managed to BPs Code of Conduct, Values and Ethics and in line with BP brand guidelines. Lead financial, credit and legal activities to minimise and control exposure to BP.

To lead the necessary activities to implement the new sustainability requirements from IKAM accounts engaging or developing the necessary actions to meet their new energy customer needs (e.g. electrification & LNG & CNG & H2 & HVO, )

To lead the customer value offer integrating the new low Carbon energies and to support all low carbon network developments to ensure the best valuable customer offer in UK but also in other countries.

To work together with our partners in UK to implement the new low carbon offer and to share and to implement all these learnings into other countries in Europe

To identify customer demand, locations, main corridors and preferred locations to develop the low carbon mobility proof of concepts enhancing our mix energy sites offer in UK



Requirements:

Deep knowledge of international commercial road transport markets

Deep knowledge of cards and ORS pricing and networks across Europe

Minimum 5 years’ experience in cards sales or Key Account Management

Knowledge of the Retail fuels business

Knowledge of digital CRM solutions

Experience of driving sales with large and complex customers

Knowledge of LNG /CNG solutions and electrical vehicle (EV) charging markets are a plus

Knowledge of new low carbon energies as HVO and H2, in addition to RNG

Language skills: English (fluent)

Cross-cultural awareness and capability

Ability to work within a geographically dispersed team (remote setup)

Sound economic skills (pricing systems, P&L/cashflow and balance sheets)

Travel Up to 75%



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply now.