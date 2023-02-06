ROMA DOI Analyst

Job summary

The DOI Analyst role sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within BPX.



The Division of Interest role is responsible for the proper distribution of revenues obtained from oil and/or gas production. This includes setting up ownership decks for new wells, maintaining existing mineral ownership, researching complex title issues, engaging with audit and legal teams, and interacting with working interest partners and royalty owners. The DOI analyst’s role requires an individual who has exceptional communication capabilities and is skilled at analyzing complex title matters, lease agreements and other legal documents to uphold the integrity of bpx’s ownership decks.

Key Accountabilities:

Construct initial oil and gas ownership decks and revise existing decks for bpx operated and non-operated wells based on analysis of external title opinions, broker reports, pooling declarations, internal documents, and other independent research.

Review and understand title requirements for new and existing wells, determine course of action to correct such requirements, and clearly articulate the issues and necessary steps to resolve the title requirements to royalty owners.

Analyze documentation received from partners and royalty owners, such as probate materials, assignments/deeds, power of attorneys, trust agreements and other legal documents to determine how such documents affect bpx’s ownership decks and what course of action should be taken.

Uphold the integrity of bpx’s land data and records by ensuring ownership information is accurately updated within bpx’s financial system of record and source documentation is captured and stored in bpx’s document management system.

Directly communicate in a highly professional manner with partners and royalty owners by telephone, e-mail and/or letter.

Act as a liaison to support Control, Finance, Accounting, Midstream, Land, Corporate Land, Tax, bpx Legal, Development and Operations.

Foster and maintain a collaborative relationship with the transactional ownership, revenue and joint venture teams located offshore

Provide research and analysis support to business development/A&D activities, audit and litigation requests.

Support the delivery of process improvements, working with team members to implement continuous improvement plans and enhance reporting capabilities, while ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Ensure strict adherence to BPX’s control and data privacy requirements.

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university is required.

JD degree preferred

Essential Experience:

5+ years Division Order experience

Able to understand and analyze complex ownership issues, identify alternative responses, and confidently select an appropriate course of action to achieve the desired outcome.

Experience with SAP PRA is preferred as well as Microsoft Office 365, emphasis on having advanced Excel skills

Experience with scripting and process automation will be strongly considered.

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills: