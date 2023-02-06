ROMA DOI Analyst

The DOI Analyst role sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within BPX.
The Division of Interest role is responsible for the proper distribution of revenues obtained from oil and/or gas production. This includes setting up ownership decks for new wells, maintaining existing mineral ownership, researching complex title issues, engaging with audit and legal teams, and interacting with working interest partners and royalty owners. The DOI analyst’s role requires an individual who has exceptional communication capabilities and is skilled at analyzing complex title matters, lease agreements and other legal documents to uphold the integrity of bpx’s ownership decks.
Key Accountabilities: