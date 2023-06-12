ROMA Joint Venture Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Production & Operations



Finance Group



Work with Global Business Services to create statistical reports and scorecard

Maintain joint venture payout master data

Support reconciliation efforts associated with balance sheet accounts

Monitor monthly cost allocations and build analytical tools to identify variance

Reconcile situations where revenue and expenses have been netted by Operator and work with JV/Revenue accounting on financial recordings

Research returned Unleased Mineral owner’s packages and track progress

Participate in the development of JV processes and procedure for the business

Support JV accounting in resolving billing disputes and JV audit activities/responses

Support for A&D activity

Special projects as required

Education Requirements: University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration from an accredited university

Essential Experience and Skills: Upstream Oil & Gas

Industry experience desired - The candidate should demonstrate the following skills: Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence. Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information.

Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills.

Highly organized and detail oriented.

Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving.

Seeks innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently.

Commitment to delivery is essential.

Salary Range and Desirable Criteria: Experience with SAP

$95,481-$129,059



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



