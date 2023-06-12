Site traffic information and cookies

ROMA Joint Venture Analyst

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ059153
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the team with accounting and reporting services, helping to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

  • Work with Global Business Services to create statistical reports and scorecard
  • Maintain joint venture payout master data
  • Support reconciliation efforts associated with balance sheet accounts
  • Monitor monthly cost allocations and build analytical tools to identify variance
  • Reconcile situations where revenue and expenses have been netted by Operator and work with JV/Revenue accounting on financial recordings
  • Research returned Unleased Mineral owner’s packages and track progress
  • Participate in the development of JV processes and procedure for the business
  • Support JV accounting in resolving billing disputes and JV audit activities/responses
  • Support for A&D activity
  • Special projects as required
  • Education Requirements: University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration from an accredited university
  • Essential Experience and Skills: Upstream Oil & Gas
  • Industry experience desired - The candidate should demonstrate the following skills: Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence.  Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information.
  • Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills.
  • Highly organized and detail oriented.
  • Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving.
  • Seeks innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently.
  • Commitment to delivery is essential.
  • Salary Range and Desirable Criteria: Experience with SAP
  • $95,481-$129,059 


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

