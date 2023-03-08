Job summary

Grade FResponsible for managing a large team to deliver accounting and reporting activities, implementing strategic development plans and leading projects to improve the efficiency of account preparation, whilst holding accountability for the integrity and effectiveness of accounting and reporting activities, ensuring conformance to internal and external systems and requirements.

The ROMA Manager role is a leadership role overseeing a large ARC team in bpx. In late 2020 with bp Reinvent, this organization was newly formed by joining Revenue, Joint Venture, Division of Interest, and Production Allocations. ROMA stands for Revenue, Ownership, Measurement and Allocation.

The key purpose of the ROMA team is to ensure volumes are correctly valued and reflected in all aspects of reporting. This means a variety of things including assuring bpx gross margin and production volumes reported in financials.

A key deliverable for this role is to expand the transformation agenda, embedding efficiencies and supporting efforts to improve support services. Moving the organization from a reactive problem-solving mode to proactive and analytical.

This manager has 5 direct reports comprised of 2 team leads (one for revenue and joint venture and one for division of interest) and 3 functional experts.

This manager reports directly to the Head of Control for bpx and is part of the bpx ARC Leadership Team.



Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for assurance of gross margin and volumes

Identify and support transformation projects

Partner with stakeholders to improve the basics (e.g. high quality inputs) and support projects that improve the operating environment (e.g. automation)

Support staff development and succession planning

Ability to lead multi-disciplined team (team of teams) and hold individuals accountable while improving performance

Strong communication skills at all levels in the organization

Growth mindset with bias towards change and action

Ability to influence those outside of own team

Education:

University degree in Finance or Accounting from an accredited university

MBA, CPA or equivalent preferred

Essential Experience: