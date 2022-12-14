ROMA Measurement & Allocation Analyst

Job summary

Measurement and Allocations (MA) encompasses an integrated range of production activities from wellhead to the point of sale or discharge, which ensures BP’s production entitlement and the reporting of produced hydrocarbons in compliance with applicable laws and commercial agreements. MA sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA which essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting Organization (ARC) within BPX.



The MA Analyst is accountable for daily transactional support of the Measurement and Allocation (MA) process, as well as providing business analyst support to ensure the accurate and complete data capture within the MA process. Key responsibilities include the validation of the production data, data entry to the corporate accounting system (PRA/SAP), reconciliation of data quality and integrity issues, and reporting of key process outputs and measures. The delivery of MA to the required standards, in line with applicable commercial agreements and regulations, is a critical component of generating and protecting value for BPX.

Role Synopsis

Measurement and Allocations (MA) encompasses an integrated range of production activities from wellhead to the point of sale or discharge, which ensures BP’s production entitlement and the reporting of produced hydrocarbons in compliance with applicable laws and commercial agreements. MA sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA which essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting Organization (ARC) within BPX.



The MA Analyst is accountable for daily transactional support of the Measurement and Allocation (MA) process, as well as providing business analyst support to ensure the accurate and complete data capture within the MA process. Key responsibilities include the validation of the production data, data entry to the corporate accounting system (PRA/SAP), reconciliation of data quality and integrity issues, and reporting of key process outputs and measures. The delivery of MA to the required standards, in line with applicable commercial agreements and regulations, is a critical component of generating and protecting value for BPX.



Key Accountabilities



Measurement and Allocation Processes

Required well/meter data capture from Operations and other sources.

Own BPX Measurement and Allocation system allocation processes (MMS and Aquarius).

Manage daily validation and approval of production data into the corporate volume reporting systems, including the resolution of inaccurate/incomplete data.

Manage the necessary functions to input production data into the system including the resolution of all upload errors.

Manage the necessary functions to allocate the production data within the system including the resolution of all theoretical and allocation errors.

Verify and ensure the accuracy of all production reporting for the asset that may include the creation of requested reports on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual basis.

Own and drive linkages relating to other production systems within BPX (Cygnet, EDH, Profisee, etc.).

Ensure compliance with BP group reporting standards.

Ensure compliance with regulatory and commercial agreement standards.

Help design new MA processes and procedures which support operational initiatives.

Stakeholder Management and Optimization

Ensure delivery of accurate and timely production and allocation data in accordance with statutory, commercial, and operational requirements.

Lead/Integrate MA relationships across the functions (Operations, IT&S, Midstream, GBS, base management, Legal, Finance and Accounting).

Manage external relationships with key contacts.

Oversee and prioritize MA involvement for major projects, third party business and infrastructure access as designated within ARC strategy and priorities.

Educational Requirements

University Degree from an accredited university.

Essential Experience and Skills

Oil & Gas Industry experience desired.

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills:

Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence.

Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information.

Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and deliver under pressure.

Strong analytical and communication skills.

Commitment to delivery is essential.

Salary Range: 79,516 - 113,094