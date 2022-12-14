ROMA Measurement & Allocation Analyst

Measurement and Allocations (MA) encompasses an integrated range of production activities from wellhead to the point of sale or discharge, which ensures BP’s production entitlement and the reporting of produced hydrocarbons in compliance with applicable laws and commercial agreements. MA sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA which essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting Organization (ARC) within BPX.
The MA Analyst is accountable for daily transactional support of the Measurement and Allocation (MA) process, as well as providing business analyst support to ensure the accurate and complete data capture within the MA process. Key responsibilities include the validation of the production data, data entry to the corporate accounting system (PRA/SAP), reconciliation of data quality and integrity issues, and reporting of key process outputs and measures. The delivery of MA to the required standards, in line with applicable commercial agreements and regulations, is a critical component of generating and protecting value for BPX.
Role Synopsis
Key Accountabilities
Measurement and Allocation Processes