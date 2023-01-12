ROMA Revenue Analyst

Job summary

The Revenue Analyst role sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within BPX.



While the majority of the revenue transactional work is performed in another location within BP, the revenue related work performed within the ROMA team in Houston focuses on providing assurance on the oil, gas, ngl revenue recorded for their assigned assets, interfacing with the trading organization for intercompany balancing, understanding business context and commercial elements to ensure proper accounting set ups, communicating business results to the area leadership teams, and oftentimes recording certain unique entries to account for gas balancing or other imbalances.



Production Volumes, Gross Margin elements, and pricing are to be thoroughly understood to provide volume and gross margin assurance each month. The primary responsibilities of the role are preparation of the monthly revenue accrual, analysis of monthly results to forecast, preparation of data for monthly revenue review with asset team and to serve as the coordination point for any revenue items related to their assets. The successful candidate will also work closely with the team performing transactional work as well as other parts of the accounting and finance organizations.

Key Accountabilities:



Work with Operations team to prepare monthly revenue accruals and provide support to identify differences between accruals and actuals

Ensure monthly revenue recordings are accurate while adhering to closing deadlines

Analyze monthly revenue results to assure accuracy of the financials

Prepare a projection of future production related to prior period adjustments, estimate the impact of severance and ad valorem tax expense

Prepare presentation for monthly revenue review with asset team

Support the asset Control, Finance, Operations, Land and Midstream teams, as needed

Perform an independent investigation and analysis of issues presented by the respective business areas, customer relations team, service provider or State agencies

Foster and maintain a collaborative relationship with the transactional revenue team located offshore

Keep track of new wells and the related revenue activity

Accountable for analysis and reconciliation efforts associated with balance sheet accounts

Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence

Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information

Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills

Highly organized and detail oriented

Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving

Seeks innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently

Commitment to delivery is essential

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $

79,516 – $113,094

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration from an accredited universityEssential Experience:Revenue accounting for oil & gas experience desired-Experience with SAP PRA