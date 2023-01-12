ROMA Revenue Analyst

The Revenue Analyst role sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within BPX.
While the majority of the revenue transactional work is performed in another location within BP, the revenue related work performed within the ROMA team in Houston focuses on providing assurance on the oil, gas, ngl revenue recorded for their assigned assets, interfacing with the trading organization for intercompany balancing, understanding business context and commercial elements to ensure proper accounting set ups, communicating business results to the area leadership teams, and oftentimes recording certain unique entries to account for gas balancing or other imbalances.
Production Volumes, Gross Margin elements, and pricing are to be thoroughly understood to provide volume and gross margin assurance each month. The primary responsibilities of the role are preparation of the monthly revenue accrual, analysis of monthly results to forecast, preparation of data for monthly revenue review with asset team and to serve as the coordination point for any revenue items related to their assets. The successful candidate will also work closely with the team performing transactional work as well as other parts of the accounting and finance organizations.
Key Accountabilities: