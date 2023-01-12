Site traffic information and cookies

ROMA Revenue Analyst

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available Negotiable
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142614BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Revenue Analyst role sits within a larger accounting organization called ROMA that essentially combines revenue, ownership (DOI and JV) and production and measurement. This is part of the Accounting organization within BPX.

While the majority of the revenue transactional work is performed in another location within BP, the revenue related work performed within the ROMA team in Houston focuses on providing assurance on the oil, gas, ngl revenue recorded for their assigned assets, interfacing with the trading organization for intercompany balancing, understanding business context and commercial elements to ensure proper accounting set ups, communicating business results to the area leadership teams, and oftentimes recording certain unique entries to account for gas balancing or other imbalances.

Production Volumes, Gross Margin elements, and pricing are to be thoroughly understood to provide volume and gross margin assurance each month. The primary responsibilities of the role are preparation of the monthly revenue accrual, analysis of monthly results to forecast, preparation of data for monthly revenue review with asset team and to serve as the coordination point for any revenue items related to their assets. The successful candidate will also work closely with the team performing transactional work as well as other parts of the accounting and finance organizations.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Work with Operations team to prepare monthly revenue accruals and provide support to identify differences between accruals and actuals
  • Ensure monthly revenue recordings are accurate while adhering to closing deadlines
  • Analyze monthly revenue results to assure accuracy of the financials
  • Prepare a projection of future production related to prior period adjustments, estimate the impact of severance and ad valorem tax expense
  • Prepare presentation for monthly revenue review with asset team
  • Support the asset Control, Finance, Operations, Land and Midstream teams, as needed
  • Perform an independent investigation and analysis of issues presented by the respective business areas, customer relations team, service provider or State agencies
  • Foster and maintain a collaborative relationship with the transactional revenue team located offshore
  • Keep track of new wells and the related revenue activity
  • Accountable for analysis and reconciliation efforts associated with balance sheet accounts


Education Requirements:

University Degree in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration from an accredited university

Essential Experience:
Revenue accounting for oil & gas experience desired

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills:
  • Strong ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence
  • Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information
  • Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills
  • Highly organized and detail oriented
  • Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving
  • Seeks innovative ways to do things better, faster, and more efficiently
  • Commitment to delivery is essential


Desirable Criteria:

-Experience with SAP PRA


We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $ 79,516 – $113,094
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

