ROMA Senior DOI Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Grade H Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Grade H Responsible for delivering accounting and reporting services, using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of accounting policy application, internal control, financial reporting, accounting systems support and delivery of financial accounting processes in conformance with BP's systems and requirements.



Job Description:

Roles open in Denver, CO or Houston, TX

Key Accountabilities:

Construct initial oil and gas ownership decks and revise existing decks for bpx operated and non-operated wells based on analysis of external title opinions, broker reports, pooling declarations, internal documents, and other independent research.

Review and understand title requirements for new and existing wells, determine course of action to correct such requirements, and clearly articulate the issues and necessary steps to resolve the title requirements to royalty owners.

Analyze documentation received from partners and royalty owners, such as probate materials, assignments/deeds, power of attorneys, trust agreements and other legal documents to determine how such documents affect bpx’s ownership decks and what course of action should be taken.

Uphold the integrity of bpx’s land data and records by ensuring ownership information is accurately updated within bpx’s financial system of record and source documentation is captured and stored in bpx’s document management system.

Directly communicate in a highly professional manner with partners and royalty owners by telephone, e-mail and/or letter.Act as a liaison to support Control, Finance, Accounting, Midstream, Land, Corporate Land, Tax, bpx Legal, Development and Operations.

Foster and maintain a collaborative relationship with the transactional ownership, revenue and joint venture teams located offshoreProvide research and analysis support to business development/A&D activities, audit and litigation requests.

Support the delivery of process improvements, working with team members to implement continuous improvement plans and enhance reporting capabilities, while ensuring best practice is shared across the team.

Ensure strict adherence to BPX’s control and data privacy requirements.

Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree from an accredited university is required.

Essential Experience:5+ years Division Order experience

Able to understand and analyze complex ownership issues, identify alternative responses, and confidently select an appropriate course of action to achieve the desired outcome.

Experience with SAP PRA is preferred as well as Microsoft Office 365, emphasis on having advanced Excel skills Experience with scripting and process automation will be strongly considered.

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills:

A team player with strong interpersonal skills.

Excellent communication (oral and written) skills with an understanding of how to adapt communication style for different audiences.

Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and insightful management information

Excellent collaboration and inter-personal skills

Highly organized and detail oriented

Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving

Innovative thinker who looks for new ways to efficiently solve a problem or complete a task.

Commitment to delivery is essential



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.