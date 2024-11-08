Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Retail Group



We are seeking a dynamic Retail Operating System (ROS) Program Lead to oversee the delivery of retail digital offerings that generate incremental EBITDA, improve the Mobility & Convenience Americas (M&CA) guest experience and drive operational efficiencies in alignment with the M&CA business strategy.

You will be accountable for managing the successful end-to-end delivery and integration of transformational digital products and initiatives for M&CA, from opportunity identification, through discovery, development, deployment, and sustained operations.

The ROS Program Lead is responsible for leading the delivery of the M&CA digital portfolio in alignment with the business strategy, taking full accountability for its success, managing financial plans and realization of expected benefits outlined in the business case, securing engagement and involvement of stakeholders, and ensuring alignment of the business financial frame with the digital investment.

The ROS Program Lead plays a pivotal role in reshaping bp’s business and is at the heart of M&C America’s digital strategy. You will evolve, embed, and enable digital strategy implementation to enable growth across our ampm, BP, TA and Thorntons brands in the Americas.

The delivery of the ROS program and competencies will serve as a sustainable digital commerce growth engine for M&CA.

Work with stakeholders to integrate business opportunities and requirements into transformational products while maintaining a customer-obsessed focus on delivery of the ROS digital product portfolio.

•Align the end-to-end digital strategy and portfolio to the business needs and opportunities

Drive transparency in digital goals, prioritization, execution, budget, and spend

Ensure alignment of regional business and global portfolio capabilities

Maintain a forward thinking, strategic execution mentality

Drive transformation with agile approach and methods to execute the strategy

Formulate plans and priorities with a planning horizon typically up to three years ahead.

Incorporate the voice of consumer/customer when collaborating with business and technology teams.

Translate the ROS strategy into delivery plans ensuring outputs remain relevant to the end customer/consumer and of measurable value to the business.

Liaise with the business and Technology Leadership Team to support of overall business objectives.

Develop and strengthen partnerships with new and existing key vendors.

Serve as a role model and mentor, inspire and motivate the teams supporting delivery of the ROS work

• Support the communication/promotion of the ROS across our business, customers and beyond.

• Accountable for end-to-end delivery of CAPEX/REVEX investment > $100m in 3–5-year time horizon

Bachelors Degree

MBA encouraged

Over 10 years of experience and proven record of achievement in developing and managing large integrated programs, portfolios, and relationships, including end-to-end project or product management experience from concept to operations.

Able to think strategically and connect aspirations to tactical delivery, as well as deliver direction and develop accountability in uncertainty.

Transformational agile leader with experience in applying agile mentalities and methods to unlock business value better and faster.

Demonstrated ability to collaborate and influence partners at various levels within and outside bp, work independently and remotely, and be comfortable with minimal guidance and ambiguity, without holding a position of hierarchical authority.

Strong negotiation skills, prioritization, and the ability to navigate competing demands and complex problems.

Entrepreneurial self-starter, proven ability to challenge conventional methods of working, examine multiple options, take on innovative & new solutions, and think creatively and strategically while handling complex issues.

Highly motivated by these challenges and deeply passionate about making things happen, with the ability to work across large, complex organizations to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge, building trust and confidence to support efficient progress against strategic delivery plan.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Continued Learning, Continuous improvement, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer data knowledge, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Integrated pricing, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Offer execution and growth, Operational Excellence {+ 10 more}



