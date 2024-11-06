RPTA Commercial Analyst - Crude

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!
The Commercial Analyst Refined Products Trading Americas (RPTA) is a key strategic front office position within the Crude Trading and Shipping organization. This position reports to the Commercial Manager for Crude. The role’s core responsibility includes delivering daily exposure to the trading bench, ensuring accurate representation in our reporting systems. The role will also entail participating in other commercial activities, which can include supporting origination, post-deal execution, and coverage for BPX interface/forecasting activities. The role will serve as the main contact point for Trading, Operations, Commodity Risk, and support functions for their respective books. The Commercial Analyst will collaborate across these groups to deliver a timely and robust exposure, while tracking and validating changes throughout the day.
The Commercial Analyst role works directly with specific books within a bench to ensure accurate/timely reporting of T0 exposure within bp systems of record. Precision and timeliness are key attributes required for this role, alongside an inquisitive mentality to understand the underlying portfolio and trading strategies of the various books. Crude sees these analyst roles as natural talent pipeline for those interested in pursuing a longer-term career in the front office, so the desire to learn, be proactive, and develop relationships with the traders, as well as functions, is a must.
This position is office based in Chicago.
All accountabilities will be supported and supervised by the Crude traders. Depending on the bench, this will include, but not limited to the following:
Other responsibilities may include:
A culture that prioritizes professional and leadership development while striving to deliver a rewarding place to work through a diverse, high caliber equitable workforce. Your key stakeholders connected to your supply chains are slightly different for each role but generally include the trader, counterparties, logistics service providers, and inspectors as well as internal functions including safety, finance, and risk.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.