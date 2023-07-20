This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for supporting the coordination of safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure the sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Overall responsibility for ensuring the radio tower is manned, operated & maintained to provide a

Service 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

Routine equipment tests, ensuring plan preventive & breakdown maintenance is conducted so that the service is not interrupted.

Coordinating all communication relating to marine activities including emergency operations.

Ensure that all radio communications are well coordinated and maintained at all time.

Act as the local point for relaying any other message besides the routine transmission.

Assist on communicating emergency response messages

Provide wake calls during pre-arrival & pre-departure of vessels.

Obtain weather reports; Distribute weather information & conduct "All Ships" calls as required.

Assist in communication traffict conditions within the proximity of the bay especially in emergency situation e.g.medivac.

REQUIRED CRITERIAS:

Willing to be based in Papua and have rotational schedule

Minimum 3 years of experience as Radio Operator within similar Operation with Tangguh LNG.

Hold Global Maritime Distress and Safety system Certificate (GMDSS)

Hold General Operator Certificate (ORU/GOC)

Hold Air Ground-Ground to Ground Radio Certificate (AGGGR) - is advantage.



