Job summary

Responsible for supporting the efficient transportation of raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods, using sound analytical capabilities to improve transportation safety and efficiency through building a high-quality, cost-effective network of transport carriers and third party contractors.

Role Synopsis:

bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

The Rail Commercial Lead will be responsible for managing commercial and service relationships with North American rail freight and railcar equipment providers. This role is part of an experienced team that collaborates with BP Rail Businesses in the Americas. BP currently has approximately 7,500 rail cars in its leased portfolio supporting rail shipments of commodities such as; NGL’s, Crude Oil, Refinery Bi-Products, Biofuels and Biofuel Feedstocks.

Accountabilities

Lead relationships with North American rail freight logistics service providers such as Class 1 and Shortline railroads. Manage freight rate negotiations, contracts, projects, and service issues.

Lead relationships with North American railcar lessors to maximize value and utilization of railcars that can be optimized across multiple products and bp businesses while enabling both short-term and long-term business development. Assist in fleet sizing based on changing business needs and railroad service levels.

Build strong, collaborative relationships with internal business leaders and stakeholders to enable growth in rail shipments and develop spot opportunities into term business.

Provide subject matter expertise to BP entities to support rail business development, improve rail service, and reduce rail related costs (freight rates, storage, demurrage, empty freight, railcar subleasing).

Collaborate with Safety, Risk, Procurement, and other internal Business Support teams to identify issues or opportunities and implement the required response.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Desired Qualifications:

3-5 years of commercial negotiation experience or fleet management experience

Experience with Railroad, Railcar Leasing, Oil & Gas, Biofuels or similar industries is preferred, but not required.

Relocation available

Travel required: 10%

Our Promise To You

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!