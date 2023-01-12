Responsible for supporting the efficient transportation of raw materials, component parts and/or finished goods, using sound analytical capabilities to improve transportation safety and efficiency through building a high-quality, cost-effective network of transport carriers and third party contractors.
bp is looking for talented, innovative, and driven individuals to join our team. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
The Rail Commercial Lead will be responsible for managing commercial and service relationships with North American rail freight and railcar equipment providers. This role is part of an experienced team that collaborates with BP Rail Businesses in the Americas. BP currently has approximately 7,500 rail cars in its leased portfolio supporting rail shipments of commodities such as; NGL’s, Crude Oil, Refinery Bi-Products, Biofuels and Biofuel Feedstocks.
Relocation available
Travel required: 10%
Our Promise To You
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!