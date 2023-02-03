Job summary

#OperationbpVictory

Our mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize that veterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company passionate about delivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.

bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.

bp America is a:

2015 recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award

2021 recipient of the Extraordinary Employer Support Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

2021 & 2022 recipient of the Student Veterans of America (SVA) Partner of the Year award.

2022 recipient of the Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America from Viqtory.com (GI Jobs)

The primary purpose of the Rail Scheduler is to be responsible for various day-to-day scheduling tasks associated with rail cars, trucks and pipeline movements to ensure timely LPG product delivery to customers. The role is primarily responsible to work as a liaison between the Operations and the NGL Marketing personnel to plan and coordinate schedules from various Midwest and Northeast production facilities and Refineries within proper DOT rules & regulations. (DOT certification provided). The Scheduler will be held responsible for coordinating daily operational production changes at bp/Affiliate facilities with the necessary logistical assets, such as rail cars, to ensure the inventory is maintained at the accurate levels, while accomplishing delivery of various NGL products. The role will include working closely with company personnel, including plant operators, loaders, quality testers, marketers, and other schedulers. In addition, the NGL Scheduler will interact with third-party contacts to facilitate efficient product movement.

Key accountabilities:

Works closely with bp Marketing, Operations, customers, and terminals, and is responsible for coordination of shipments for NGL products to support physical commodity movement.

This position will be the primary company representative that will interact with various bp/Affiliate Operation personnel and bp Marketing employees

Develop subject matter expertise on all modes and NGL logistics-based scheduling systems and plans

Work closely with existing NGL customers and bp employees to monitor sales compliance and timing. This includes monitoring daily rail loading vs. customer contract limitations

Candidate works closely with NGL Marketing Team to ensure adherence to internal controls as defined by the Risk Management Policy

Candidate will seek to gain knowledge of marketing deals and commodity movements to facilitate accuracy of processing commodity movements in the various corporate systems.

Essential experience:

Individual must demonstrate motivation to gain expertise in the energy commodity field and support team efforts and drives for successful results.

Candidate must be willing to work unusual/extended hours as necessary during seasonal peaks and/or during accounting monthly close to ensure customer service and bp operational support.

Individual must have ability to handle heavy workload, potentially fast-paced environment, and daily deadlines

Bachelor's degree from four-year College or university in finance, accounting, economics, statistics, logistics or related field or 4 years of related industry experience.

Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills

Advanced computer skills of MS Excel and MS Word are required. Analytical skills using multi-tab spreadsheets and /or Pivot tables would be helpful.

SolArc Right Angle experience required

Primarily working in an office on open trade-room office environment, limited travel may be required to offices / locations. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are committed to the veteran and military communities through our strong partnerships.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, differential pay offered for those continuing to serve in the Guard and Reserves, having military service considered when calculating vacation time for new hires, and excellent retirement benefits! Please visit bp.com/militarycareers for more info.