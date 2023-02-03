Our mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize that veterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company passionate about delivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.
bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.
bp America is a:
The primary purpose of the Rail Scheduler is to be responsible for various day-to-day scheduling tasks associated with rail cars, trucks and pipeline movements to ensure timely LPG product delivery to customers. The role is primarily responsible to work as a liaison between the Operations and the NGL Marketing personnel to plan and coordinate schedules from various Midwest and Northeast production facilities and Refineries within proper DOT rules & regulations. (DOT certification provided). The Scheduler will be held responsible for coordinating daily operational production changes at bp/Affiliate facilities with the necessary logistical assets, such as rail cars, to ensure the inventory is maintained at the accurate levels, while accomplishing delivery of various NGL products. The role will include working closely with company personnel, including plant operators, loaders, quality testers, marketers, and other schedulers. In addition, the NGL Scheduler will interact with third-party contacts to facilitate efficient product movement.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are committed to the veteran and military communities through our strong partnerships.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, differential pay offered for those continuing to serve in the Guard and Reserves, having military service considered when calculating vacation time for new hires, and excellent retirement benefits! Please visit bp.com/militarycareers for more info.