Range & Space Planning Specialist

  • Location Poland - South - Krakow
  • Travel required Negotiable
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146882BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.

We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Range & Space Planning Specialist

Range & Space Planning Specialist provide effective support Branded buying and Partnership in Range and Space management across whole Convenience (FMCG and Food Service). Ensuring the right processes, insights and system management to allow in-site range merchandising compliance in line with convenience strategy.

In this role You will:
  • Ensure delivery of consistent Macro space and layout principles in country/cluster, ensuring we have relevant space by store and that it is truly customer focused
  • Optimize all aspects of macro and micro space management
  • Ensure site design for current and new sites is future-proofed, consider all aspects of last-mile delivery, and support bp's sustainability agenda
  • Ensure expertise in Space planning systems JDA BY(CKB) to allow site-specific range execution during the Range Review process
  • Support the wider Trading team in ensuring we have the right annual range and planograms review process in place to drive store sales and margin
  • Support local Partnership strategy to develop market-leading in-store execution for space layout & merchandising (Planograms)
  • Work closely with Format & Space Planning Manager and buying team and delivers insight & expertise in convenience space & Range reviews process
  • Develop and ensure compliance with customer-focused merchandising principles
  • Support the growth and development of JDA BY(CKB) Space planning capabilities, alongside our IT team

What You will need to be successful:
  • 5 years of experience working in FMCG business
  • Commercial experience in a trading environment
  • Category management experience
  • Offer Development and Format experience
  • Experience with JDA BY(CKB) Space planning and or Floor planning systems (or similar)
  • Strong team-working skills with the ability to work with others across the retail business
  • Proficiency in Polish and conversational-level of English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
  • A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
  • Possibility to join our social communities and networks
  • Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract
  • Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support
  • Additional days off
  • Equity matching program
  • And many other benefits


