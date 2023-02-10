Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  Careers
  Jobs at bp
  Rapid Interpretation Geophysicist

Rapid Interpretation Geophysicist

Rapid Interpretation Geophysicist

  • Location Canada - Alberta - Calgary, Trinidad and Tobago - North - Port of Spain, United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Subsurface Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145104BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Rapid Interpretation geoscientist is an integrated geologist or geophysicist, who will be a part of the Transformation unit within Global Subsurface Solutions and will have an impactful role in changing the way seismic interpretation is delivered in bp!

As project timelines are compressed and activity is high, the integrated geoscientist will be primarily responsible for providing hands on coaching to interpreters and deliver effective and innovative ways for geoscientists to leverage existing and new interpretation toolkits to quickly deliver geologically valid seismic interpretations and associated uncertainties in support of critical business decisions.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provide hands on coaching to staff in regions and squads to make the most of the existing toolkit and new functionality to deliver high quality horizon and fault interpretations with structural integrity, capturing uncertainty through alternative interpretations
  • Recommend appropriate seismic interpretation strategies and support knowledge sharing through ensuring that Seismic interpretation guidelines, Connexus documentation, handrails, training classes are up to date and relevant for geoscientists
  • Keep abreast of advances in geological and geophysical interpretation techniques and work with external vendors or internal partners e.g., Innovation and Engineering, to influence and provide evaluations of seismic interpretation technologies when needed
  • Contribute to the technical components of business cases for any additional licenses in support of seismic interpretation
  • In this role you will be deployed as required to a prioritized project (squad), you will be accountable for embracing the agile operating model in delivery of high-quality sub-surface products which impact business decisions. General Subsurface squad accountabilities include:
    • Delivering prioritized activities within a squad in line with the squad mission, Terms of Reference (ToR) and Self-verification Plans (SvPs)
    • Promoting squad safety and wellbeing, and work at a sustainable capacity
    • Working constructively with Discipline Leader and others to build and implement a personal development plan
    • Promote bp's commitment to safe, responsible and sustained performance, and demonstrate strong individual and leadership behaviours in line with bp Values and Leadership Expectations

Essential Education:

Bachelor's degree of Science in Geology, Geophysics, Geosciences or Natural Sciences

About You:

  • Actively delivered hands on seismic interpretation in Petrel in the last 2 years
  • Keen to learn new technology and rapidly develop interpretation skills
  • Problem-solver and produces innovative ways to tackle problems and deliver solutions
  • Listens to all perspectives and takes a collaborative approach to working within the squad and with stakeholders
  • Good communication and coaching skills both one-to-one and working remotely
  • Strong influencing skills to promote the development of appropriate tools with vendors for the benefit of bp geoscientists
  • Bias for action and delivery to a timeline
  • Dedicated to agile working practices and tools
  • Ability to build a strong network within bp's Subsurface community

In addition, it would be helpful if you had:

  • Hands on experience with bp's subsurface rapid interpretation toolkits, including Bluware, Paleoscan and/or Geoteric
  • Experience working in multiple structural domains and the issues in delivering seismic interpretation with structural integrity
  • Experience working in different depositional systems and the technical challenges/limitations of interpretating them on seismic data
  • Prior experience partnering with external vendors / contractors
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


