Rapid Interpretation Geophysicist

The Rapid Interpretation geoscientist is an integrated geologist or geophysicist, who will be a part of the Transformation unit within Global Subsurface Solutions and will have an impactful role in changing the way seismic interpretation is delivered in bp!
As project timelines are compressed and activity is high, the integrated geoscientist will be primarily responsible for providing hands on coaching to interpreters and deliver effective and innovative ways for geoscientists to leverage existing and new interpretation toolkits to quickly deliver geologically valid seismic interpretations and associated uncertainties in support of critical business decisions.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education:Bachelor's degree of Science in Geology, Geophysics, Geosciences or Natural Sciences
About You:
In addition, it would be helpful if you had: