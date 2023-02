Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Raw Material Manager, Americas has accountability for central MRP (material requirements planning) activities across the entire Americas network (excl. Brazil). The manager will lead a team of professional material planners and work closely with global / local procurement and site teams – utilizing core planning systems (APO/Kinaxis, etc.) to effectively plan, direct, and coordinate all activities associated with raw & pack material planning

Key Accountabilities

Define and develop RM inventory and replenishment strategies, including stocking policies, RM safety stock targets and SKU classification for effective MRP, delivering RM cash and liter targets as committed to the center.

Develop short- and long-range forecasts for raw materials, inclusive of scenarios related to opportunities and formulation changes and publish to suppliers and internal stakeholders

Manage raw material impacts for key projects including new product launches, product transitions, network optimization or procurement projects, and BCP mitigations (phase in, phase out, scrap de-risking, data set-ups and phasing activities)

Identify and drive continuous improvement. Benchmark and monitor progress in supply planning through appropriate KPIs.

Ensure data integrity for all RM related planning master data in ERP and other relevant databases.

Liaise with Procurement to drive vendor accountability, including the use of SLAs, performance metrics, penalties and operational relationship management & to develop / implement procurement strategies

Partner with plants and 3Ps to ensure PO / call-off management support to monthly RM master plan

Understand, document and improve upon existing business continuity options for major raw materials, identify areas of risk and work with procurement team to identify mitigation options

Lead and support Business Continuity Management efforts associated with RMs through development of Business Continuity Plans (BCPs) and participation on Incident Management Teams (IMT) or Business Support Teams (BST).

Mange the resilience inventory of strategic raw materials – in line with the Global Resilience Strategy

Lead and develop a team of planning professionals

Support and drive OMS, safety, quality, risk management, and compliance within team and throughout GSC

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Supply Chain or equivalent

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Experienced Supply Chain Leader with a proven track record of leading people and transformational change with substantial experience in MRP/Supply Planning and/or procurement.

Requires understanding of manufacturing, production management, project management, safety, quality, continuous improvement, and transformation and change management.

Must possess commercial acumen to appropriately align commercial needs to operational delivery, with skill to think strategically.

A proven track record in people and capability development.

Experienced in leveraging relationships and networks within organizations.

Strong communication and presentation skills both verbal and written.

- Excellent negotiation skills - in particular with supplier or customer relationships

High level of knowledge of ERP Planning modules (MPS, MRP, SCM, PPDS, BOM/Mater Data, etc.).

Desirable criteria

APICS or similar professional certification

Experience working with Kinaxis Rapid Response

Substantial experience in the lubricants, CPG or chemical industry

How much do we pay (Base)? $118,000 - $218,000 *Please note the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the base pay range for this position at the time of posting. You may learn more about our generous benefits here Explore Our Benefits.

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!