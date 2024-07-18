Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Castrol Customer Team and advance your career as a





Raw Material Planner – Additives

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Monthly rolling 24 month forecast for additives in line with LBM processes

Annual additive plan which is aligned with business partners and Procurement

Monthly view on all formulation changes impacting additives with detailed assumptions

Support the Raw Material Planning Manager in managing the additives availability and continuity in the Supply Chain and, if vital, take the lead in planning team response to any shortage or crisis on additives

Manage the monthly additive forecast process, aligning additive plans to Lubricants Business Management (LBM) business demand, and providing input to the monthly LBM inventory forecast

Chairs the monthly additive forecast review with Procurement and ensures plans are in place to address any supply and demand imbalances

Manage the implementation of regional formulation changes impacting the manufacturing plants, ensuring that an accurate Management of Change (MOC) process is followed

Work with the Raw Material Planning Manager to ensure each manufacturing plant has an effective Material Requirements Planning (MRP) process in place that is aligned to the Master Production Schedule (MPS) and business demand plans and utilises SAP APO

Input into the Monthly Raw Material Issues Update to the Regional Supply Review (RSR) team and relevant collaborators

Contribute to the RSR by providing updates on all risk, shortage, and cash impacts at a regional level, with focus on additives and supplier rebates, where exiting

Support the Raw Material Planning Manager in crafting a continuous improvement agenda for raw material planning, agreeing priorities and a time phased implementation plan and sharing raw material planning best practice across the raw material planning team at regional and plant level

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Working proficiency in German or French is an advantage

Proven experience in Supply Chain/Logistics with special regards to stock management and forecasting processes

Good Excel skills and knowledge of planning systems (preferably SAP APO and BO)

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships

Strong analytical skills

Attention to details and ability to understand business needs and big picture at the same time

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



