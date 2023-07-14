This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Role Synopsis

The Raw Material planner is part of the central Raw Material planning team - which is the focal point for material planning across the Americas region. This team is part of the broader Americas planning team - which has responsibility for the service and inventory balance, inclusive of demand planning, master data, new product planning, network optimization, MPS and DRP. Key collaborators include the global procurement teams focused on additives and base oils, technology/quality related resources, site planning teams (3P - 3rd Party and bp), as well as the supply chain leadership team.

The Raw Material planner is responsible for managing the mid and long term supply planning of raw materials across the US/Americas manufacturing landscape and driving scenario management to achieve service, inventory and cost objectives.

Key Accountabilities

Manage / support day to day operations associated with assigned raw materials, including transactional support as required

Interact with supplier base directly to expedite and communicate key changes in our raw material requirements and connect / integrate as needed with plants and 3Ps (3rd Parties)

Ensure appropriate levels of raw material inventory are being held by plants, 3Ps and suppliers

Key participant in the monthly New Product project tracker meetings between Planning and GLT to align assumptions of upcoming formulation changes and product launches for Industrial, Marine and Energy products, that impact raw material demand

Manage the implementation of regional raw material changes impacting the manufacturing plants, ensuring that a proper Management of Change (MOC) process is followed

Support the regional SLOBS & excess stock process for relevant raw materials

Work with plants to ensure the relevant raw material Stock policies are implemented

Work with the Regional Network Optimization team to coordinate the activities and interventions related to the Network Optimization agenda for raw materials

Education

Bachelors degree, preferably in business administration, supply chain, or logistics; Desired – APICS or CSCMP certification is preferable

Experience

Minimum of 3 years of experience in supply/material planning or manufacturing

Demonstrated experience with problem identification, data analysis, and process improvement

Demonstrated experience working with and/or leading cross-functional supply chain partners; SAP, Kinaxis Rapid Response or similar ERP system knowledge; knowledge of ERP planning (DRP, MPS, MRP, NPI, Master Data, etc.)

intermediate to sophisticated knowledge of Microsoft Excel and/or Power BI, high level of organization skills

Self-starter; able to kick off improvement projects and manage within a cross functional team

Considering Joining our team?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



