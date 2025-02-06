Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

The Raw Material Planning Coordinator is a member of the Plant Raw & Packs Material and Scheduling Team and responsible for all raw material planning activities in the plant; specifically,

Ensuring raw material planning activities as weekly, monthly and long term

Ensuring that raw materials are ordered & called of inline with production plan

Scope of Activity: Call-off Raw Materials aligned with production plan, Contact with Supplier to inform them for future perspective.

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key accountabilities:

Providing up-to date material requirements planning on SAP APO & Kinaxis and analyzing short and long-term forecasts/production plans;

Preparing Raw Material Projections by taking planning outputs, stocks and consumptions.

Coordinating SKU Management process for phase-in and out components by closely working with Technology department and optimize plans

Controlling the amount of alternative BOM’s on SAP and in case of any shortage or exceed stock position sharing alternative BOM’s with relevant teams.

Tracking formula changes requests and project transitions and coordinating necessary actions with her/his team and sharing outputs with relevant teams

Coordinating clarification of Supplier Past Due Order with related suppliers and her/his team.

Coordinating required calls/activities with Supplier and Castrol Quality team

Leading prototype/sample request process with supplier after taking requests from Technology department and coordinating process by closely working with Quality and other relevant teams.

Sharing long term forecasts with related suppliers and getting approvals from them and reporting to her/his Line manager in case of any potential shortage risks.

Attending SWAT Meetings weekly and take related actions by using Kanban Board for New Product Implementations (NPI)

Following up RM allocations for Castrol Gemlik by closely working with Procurement team.

Coordinating vessel transportations by taking account firmed orders and expected arrival time.

Ensuring correct parameters are under Purchase Info Records on SAP and updating in case of any changes by closely working with Procurement team.

Coordinating new supplier identification process on SAP by closely working with Procurement team and related supplier.

Ensuring that the count differences are reduced and increased from the system by making SAP entries

Preparing GEKAP - Recovery Contribution Share report based on RM components and sharing with Finance team

Education & Experience:

Preferably Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering.

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience in planning side.

High level of HSSE and Quality culture and experience

Strong motivation, organizational and resource planning skills

Good interpersonal relations management and ability to influence, drive change.

Strong communication skills and ability to engage with all levels in the company and external parties.

Lubricants or similar industry experience is preferred.

Overall Supply Chain experience and understanding is a plus.

Competencies:

Leadership skills

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

One team mind-set and an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality and trust-based relationships within the wider organization as well as outside of Castrol

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law)

Fluency in oral and written English

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

SAP /ERP knowledge, user



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.