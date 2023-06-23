Job summary

The Raw Material Planning Specialist is a member of the Plant Raw & Packs Material and Scheduling Team and responsible for all packs material planning activities in the plant; specifically, • Ensuring raw material planning activities as weekly, monthly and long term • Ensuring that raw materials are ordered & called of inline with production plan Scope of Activity: Call-off Raw Materials aligned with production plan, Contact with Supplier to inform them for future perspective. Work station: Gemlik plant in Bursa. Your willingness to move or live in residential area of Bursa is welcomed.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Raw Material Planning Specialist is a member of the Plant Raw & Packs Material and Scheduling Team and responsible for all packs material planning activities in the plant; specifically,• Ensuring raw material planning activities as weekly, monthly and long term• Ensuring that raw materials are ordered & called of inline with production planScope of Activity: Call-off Raw Materials aligned with production plan, Contact with Supplier to inform them for future perspective.Work station: Gemlik plant in Bursa. Your willingness to move or live in residential area of Bursa is welcomed.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Calculating the raw material requirements based on the weekly production plan, confirming the upcoming production plan by checking the raw materials on hand and goods in transit. Sharing Raw materials inputs for weekly filling plan with Supply Planning Team in case of revision is required.

Performing material call-off, invoice control and payment processes.

Coordinating the customs import process based on the weekly production plan, alerting the relevant parties should there be any delay. Organizing the daily container barrel additive - bulk additive vehicle arrivals with the center & customs & forwarder.

Preparing all the paper works for the incoming raw materials, declare that the import process has been successfully completed and make the relevant moves in SAP. Ensuring that all official documents are ready prior to the arrival of the raw materials so that the import process flows smoothly.

Paying special attention to the base oil cargos, making sure that all relevant documents are ready before the vessel arrives. After the departure of the vessel calculate the demurrage, adjust SAP moves in line with the inspector reports.

Trigger the custom clearance process of the in-transit goods after checking the weekly and monthly demand, coordinate the custom clearance process with customs agency, announce the custom cleared raw materials to relevant partners and processing them in SAP.

Preparing the documents of incoming bulk raw materials and additives with barrels, making their systematic GRs and delivering the documents to relevant parties. Detecting the purchasing differences of incoming containers and cutting the systemic differences.

Ensuring the systematic recording of the declaration numbers of the bulk raw materials and barreled additives for which GR is made and sharing payment lists with relevant parties.

Preparation of the Goods in Transit reports at the end of the month and sharing the declaration information with relevant parties.

Preparation of the documents of the base oil ships arriving at the facility, sharing the Getas report with the customs clearance company, making the systematic corrections and entries, reporting the demurrage calculation and recording the incoming ships in the Ship Statistics file.

Ensuring that the count differences are reduced and increased from the system by making SAP entries, ensuring the coordination of the physical stock counts with the field and informing the relevant stakeholders in case of transfer between warehouses, and ensuring that necessary transactions are made in SAP.

Understanding and applying processes and requirements established in BP's Operating Management System (OMS) for safe and reliable operations.

Managing or acting as project team member for Raw materials related project activities.

Enforce planning capabilities regularly with CI Mindset and improve Supplier resilience to prevent supplier related disruptions.

Following up write off process and take required approvals with minimum write-off concept.

Supporting Finance & Accounting team during suppliers’ accounts reconcilement process.

Supporting marketing campaigns and product revisions in collaboration with sales & marketing teams.

Preparing monthly MP&S KPI’s reports which are in line with Castrol Business Strategy and monitoring progress by involving relevant team/teams with PDCA cycle.

Ensuring whole material planning activities are made in SAP APO and Kinaxis tools and participating global meetings to get new insights and implementing new updates and perspectives on those tools.

Education & Experience:

Preferably Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering.

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

At least 3 years of relevant work experience in planning side.

High level of HSSE and Quality culture and experience

Strong motivation, organizational and resource planning skills

Good interpersonal relations management and ability to influence, drive change.

Strong communication skills and ability to engage with all levels in the company and external parties.

Lubricants or similar industry experience is preferred.

Overall Supply Chain experience and understanding is a plus.

Core Competencies

Systematic Thinking and Management

Production lines and Operator Performance Management ability

Passion to deliver results and improve performance.

Drives Innovative and Continuous Operational Improvements, efficiency.

Balances short and Long-term Priorities

Delivers results and hold others accountable.

Leads by example, develop team spirit and Inspires Others

Coach and guide team members, develop their capabilities.

Mastery level in technicalities of production and filling processes and procedures

Health, Safety, Environment and Risk Management

Standardization and Continuous Improvement mindset

SAP / MM and PUR knowledge and experience

Project Management and change management.

Budget management

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Leadership skills

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

One team mind-set and an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality and trust-based relationships within the wider organization as well as outside of Castrol

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Experienced and competent in leadership, training, human relations, industrial relations, organizational development, performance management

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law)

Fluency in oral and written English

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

SAP /ERP knowledge, user



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.