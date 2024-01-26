Raw Material Supply Coordinator

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

The Raw Material Planning Coordinator is a member of the Plant Raw & Packs Material and Scheduling Team and responsible for all raw material planning activities in the plant; specifically,• Ensuring raw material planning activities as weekly, monthly and long term• Ensuring that raw materials are ordered & called of inline with production planScope of Activity: Call-off Raw Materials aligned with production plan, Contact with Supplier to inform them for future perspective.Why join to our team?We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!About Castrol:It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.www.castrol.com.tr



Job Description:

Your key accountabilities will be but not limited with:

Providing up-to date material requirements planning on SAP (PRL-PFL) and analyzing short and long-term forecasts/production plans to optimize supply plans in accordance with Supply chain strategic plans and financial key performance indicators.

Preparing Raw Material Projections by taking planning outputs, stocks and consumptions. Coordinating necessary actions to achieve the determined targets.

Coordinating SKU Management process for phase-in and out components by closely working with Technology department and optimize plans with stakeholders so as to minimize write-off stock value and tracking required actions with them.

Controlling the amount of alternative BOM’s on SAP and in case of any shortage or exceed stock position sharing alternative BOM’s with relevant teams.

Tracking formula changes requests and project transitions and coordinating necessary actions with her/his team and sharing outputs with relevant teams. In case of any delay, sharing the impact with her/his Line Manager.

Coordinating required calls/activities with Supplier and Castrol Quality team in case of any quality problems and also sharing the impact of each failures with her/his Line Manager, Suppliers and other relevant teams.

Sharing long term forecasts with related suppliers and getting approvals from them and reporting to her/his Line manager in case of any potential shortage risks.

Coordinating vessel transportations by taking account firmed orders and expected arrival time. Sharing critical informations with relevant teams in case of any changes related with vessel and its due date.

Managing or acting as project team member for Raw materials related project activities.

Enforce planning capabilities regularly with CI Mindset and improve Supplier resilience to prevent supplier related disruptions.

Preparing the required reports according to customer requirements such as Ford and sharing them with relevant stakeholders.

Leading monthly MP&S KPI’s reports which are in line with Castrol Business Strategy and monitoring progress by involving relevant team/teams with PDCA cycle.

Education & Experience:

Preferably Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering.

Very good command in English both written and spoken.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience in planning side.

High level of HSSE and Quality culture and experience

Strong motivation, organizational and resource planning skills

Good interpersonal relations management and ability to influence, drive change.

Strong communication skills and ability to engage with all levels in the company and external parties.

Lubricants or similar industry experience is preferred.

Overall Supply Chain experience and understanding is a plus.

Production lines and Operator Performance Management ability

Mastery level in technicalities of production and filling processes and procedures

Health, Safety, Environment and Risk Management

Standardization and Continuous Improvement mindset

SAP / MM and PUR knowledge and experience

Project Management and change management.

Budget management

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Leadership skills

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

One team mind-set and an understanding of the value of, and ability to develop, high quality and trust-based relationships within the wider organization as well as outside of Castrol.

Knowledge of industrial relations and legal basics (relevant regulations & Labor law).

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power PointSAP /ERP knowledge, user



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.