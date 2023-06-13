Raw Materials & Packs Warehouse Supervisor

Job summary

Raw Material & Packaging Materials Warehouse Specialist is a member of the Plant Operations Team and is responsible for the raw material and packaging material logistics operation activities at the facility; especially, • Ensuring that activities in the storage areas of raw materials and packaging materials are carried out safely. • Ensuring that raw materials and packaging materials are accepted in accordance with all the company's quality requirements. • Working in coordination with the employees of the subcontractor companies operating in the storage areas of raw materials and packaging materials. • Scope of activity: Logistics operations of raw materials and packaging materials Work station: Gemlik plant in Bursa. Your willingness to move or live in residential area of Bursa is welcomed.

Ensuring that all logistics operations in the raw material and packaging storage areas in the Gemlik facility are carried out in accordance with legal obligations, company HSSE policies and standards, to make Work Permits on the field via the Cockpit system and to follow up as a Field Officer.

To be in contact with the Operations Department and the subcontractor logistics company, to follow the supply processes of the products and to ensure that they are stocked in the right storage areas, to comply with quality and safety requirements.

Checking the receipt of the products from the suppliers by counting them and performing the GRN process in SAP, realizing the returns of the rejected materials as a result of the Input Control report to the relevant company and issuing the purchase return invoice, making stock reductions from SAP and delivering the invoices to the supplier, determining the stationary materials to ensure.

Reporting the current stock status to the planning team in two-day periods.

Organizing monthly inventory counts for all raw materials (base oil, additives) and packaging materials (packaging, caps, labels, etc.). Counting stocks and reporting deviations to the Operations Department with the subcontractor logistics company, management from SAP and searching for differences, making MI09 entries.

Ensuring the realization of transfer transactions between warehouses.

Aiming to eliminate or reduce losses by working with the Continuous Improvement Department and using continuous improvement methodologies in order to identify and solve the problems arising from the warehouse during the operation process. Ensuring the continuation of 5S activities in the field.

Ensuring the reporting of the events and observations that are or may be experienced in the raw material warehouses and take part in the necessary corrective and preventive action studies.

Taking roles and responsibilities in audits, keeping the documents in the work area up-to-date.

Reporting the monthly stock, purchase and usage of the packages, following the department KPIs.

Establishing a tracking system and being in contact with the Inventory Control Specialist in order to accurately deduct the stock from SAP for internal uses.

Providing GBS, Finance and supplier reconciliations for month closing.

Working in coordination with the subcontractor to make stock reduction processes of quarantined products and deliver them to scrap with a waste declaration form.

To ensure that the fuel bunker and scrap packaging shipments and minutes used in the monthly facility are followed up daily and reported on a monthly basis.

Graduate from technical and/or industrial vocational high schools or related associate degree programs of universities.

At least 5 years of relevant work experience preferably in warehouse management

Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with teams and networks and influence at many levels in the organization

Analytical thinking mindset

Having problem solving skills

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

Preferably SAP /ERP knowledge

Ability to use Microsoft package programs

Quality information

Logistics operations management

Security and Risk Management knowledge



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.