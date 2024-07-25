Raw Materials Supervisor II

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Job Description:

Purpose of the role:

Responsible for planning of packaging materials (bottles, cartons, drums and pails) in accordance to production schedule. Incumbent is responsible to order and receive empties daily on just in time basis (JIT) to ensure undisrupted production. He is also responsible for effective stock management to meet working capital KPI.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure that empties are arranged in the plant to maintain high standards of housekeeping and maintain higher level of HSE standards.

Responsible to plan for the purchase of all packaging materials which include empties, carton, pails, drums, tab seals etc. to arrive on time (JIT) daily.

Ensure that all purchase orders raised for empties are of the correct quantity and date in JDE to ensure smooth operations.

Ensure correct packaging materials are supplied to production lines timely without production downtime.

Ensure the balance packaging materials are removed after each production run and stored in proper manner to avoid mixture with other batches.

As we can only keep 1 day’s stock of empties, incumbent is responsible of supervising forklift drivers to re-arrange the empties to allow receiving of empties the following day.

To ensure every lorry carrying empties are received in good condition, correct quantity and correct grade to avoid any production downtime.

To carry out daily stock-take of all empties and ensure that physical stock versus stock in JDE are correct.

Monitor and replenish stock of drums and general purpose cartons for production and decanting activities.

Ensure that pallets/layer pads supplied by supplier are kept and returned in good condition.

Maintaining low stocks of empties in the plant to ensure that working capital target is met.

Understanding of ISO 9001, ISO 14001 & TS16949 standards.

Key Requirements:

Leadership - able to lead by example and encourage proactive initiatives from subordinates

Team working - provide support to the Production Planner and Production Executive to ensure smooth operations in production.

Networking - ability to develop good relationship with suppliers.

Personal effectiveness - demonstrate a strong bias for action pertaining to simple problem solving in relation to plant operations

Managing time - ability to organize and prioritize work load and allocation of resource.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

