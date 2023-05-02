Real Estate Academy, Tools and Standards Lead

Job summary

bp has an accelerated EV and convenience growth strategy in Europe. It is anticipated that more than 70% of the growth footprint will be outside the existing retail forecourts. This requires us to rapidly access new sites at pace and scale across Europe to support the EV business growth plans over the next decade.



The role of the RE Academy, Tools and Standards Lead:



The role is a principal specialist for the development and execution of the RE Academy, maintenance of all RE tools, and establishing and maintaining a repository of all Real estate Standards for Europe.

Key Accountabilities

The principal specialist will formalise the establishment of the Community of Practice to further the capability development of the Real estate delivery teams, including the curriculum development of the Real Estate Academy.

Act as a primary point of contact for Real Estate standards for bp pulse, ensuring all the commercial and technical standards (site layouts, designs, specifications, etc) required by real estate project managers, analysts and planners are up to date and controlled for usage to support the real estate growth strategy. The production of the technical layouts and specifications may be the accountability of other teams within bp pulse or

Maintain all key tools in conjunction with the digital team and external vendors

Supervise and support the paralegal on all contract legal support required by the in-country teams, including liaison with the central legal team and external counsel.

Participate in key forum to develop standards and specifications that will support the activities of the real estate teams

Provide support and advise on planning applications, notwithstanding the accountability for this rests with the in-country teams



Key Requirements

Extensive real estate and project management experience- +10 years

Competent coach and mentor

Passion for capability and learning programs

Proven Commercial track record and sound understanding of components of value for EV charging business or forecourt retail business

Financial/commercial knowledge, including economic evaluations for investment decisions

Customer focused and ability to adapt to changing trends and environments

Why join us?

At bp, we provide a phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future. Apply today!