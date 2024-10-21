Real Estate Acquisition Manager

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a Property and Land Acquisition Manager, you'll be responsible for identifying, evaluating, and acquiring properties and land parcels that align with the company's strategic objectives. You'll work closely with various stakeholders, including real estate agents, property owners, legal teams, and government officials, to negotiate deals and ensure smooth transactions. Responsibilities: Conduct market research to identify potential properties and land parcels for acquisition.

Evaluate properties and land parcels based on factors such as location, zoning regulations, market trends, and potential for development.

Negotiate purchase agreements, leases, and other contracts with property owners and stakeholders.

Coordinate due diligence activities, including property inspections, environmental assessments, and title searches.

Liaise with legal teams to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and resolve any legal issues related to acquisitions.

Develop and maintain relationships with real estate agents, property owners, developers, and other industry professionals.

Prepare and present reports, proposals, and recommendations to senior management regarding potential acquisitions.

Manage the acquisition process from initial inquiry to closing, ensuring timely completion of transactions.

Stay informed about industry trends, market conditions, and regulatory changes affecting property and land acquisitions.

Collaborate with internal teams, such as development, finance, and operations, to align acquisition strategies with overall business goals. Requirements: Bachelor's degree in real estate, business administration, finance, or related field.

Proven experience in property acquisition, real estate development, or related field.

Strong negotiation and communication skills. In-depth knowledge of real estate laws, regulations, and industry practices.

Ability to analyze market data and financial information to assess property value and investment potential. Excellent organizational and project management skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and real estate software.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment. Strong attention to detail and problem-solving abilities.

Professional certifications, such as Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) or Real Estate Negotiation Expert (RENE), a plus. Why join our team? At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

Building services and standards, Building sustainability, Communication, Continuous improvement, Contract Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Financial Analysis, Integrated Planning, Long Term Planning, Project execution planning, Real estate and location Strategy, Safety Leadership, Strategy and business case, Supplier Relationship Management, Translating strategy into plans, Waterfall Project Management, Workplace colleague experience



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.