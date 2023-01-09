Real Estate Advisor

Are you looking for an opportunity to join a company experiencing exponential growth within the emerging global integrated energy business? If so, we want to hear from you!
By joining bp Pulse as our Real Estate Development Manager, you will be an individual contributor who leads our growth of EV Charging Hubs by sourcing, acquiring/leasing, and developing new land sites on the East and West Coasts of the US. You will work closely with Business Development and our Network Planning Analyst in identifying geographic targets in high demand of EV charging for both Fleet and public vehicles.
You will either directly source or manage third-party real estate brokers to identify suitable locations in proximity of our geographical targets, screening prospect locations for quality of trading area and site characteristics, conducting site assessments with EPC firms, negotiating rents, and facilitating lease agreements with outside counsel. Successful site selection will be dependent upon your local market knowledge with respect to traffic patterns, land valuation, emerging developments, and local relationships with broker/developer networks. Your primary accountability and scorecard KPI’s will be measured by your ability to create and maintain a deep pipeline of land deals that can deliver sustainable and ratable growth.
Your experience and expertise in land development should enable you to excel in conceptual site planning, conducting due diligence, negotiating land agreements, and working seamlessly with our Execute team in the handover of the land for design, planning approvals, and construction.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.