Real Estate Advisor

Job summary

Are you looking for an opportunity to join a company experiencing exponential growth within the emerging global integrated energy business? If so, we want to hear from you!



By joining bp Pulse as our Real Estate Development Manager, you will be an individual contributor who leads our growth of EV Charging Hubs by sourcing, acquiring/leasing, and developing new land sites on the East and West Coasts of the US. You will work closely with Business Development and our Network Planning Analyst in identifying geographic targets in high demand of EV charging for both Fleet and public vehicles.



You will either directly source or manage third-party real estate brokers to identify suitable locations in proximity of our geographical targets, screening prospect locations for quality of trading area and site characteristics, conducting site assessments with EPC firms, negotiating rents, and facilitating lease agreements with outside counsel. Successful site selection will be dependent upon your local market knowledge with respect to traffic patterns, land valuation, emerging developments, and local relationships with broker/developer networks. Your primary accountability and scorecard KPI’s will be measured by your ability to create and maintain a deep pipeline of land deals that can deliver sustainable and ratable growth.



Your experience and expertise in land development should enable you to excel in conceptual site planning, conducting due diligence, negotiating land agreements, and working seamlessly with our Execute team in the handover of the land for design, planning approvals, and construction.

Key Accountabilities

Establishing a market plan that can serve as a roadmap for conducting targeted searches for land opportunities.

Creating a robust pipeline of deal activity that delivers sustainable and ratable EV network growth.

Critical assessment of key factors for quality sites- traffic patterns, accessibility, visibility, demographics, trip generators for ride-sharing services, and feasibility for development

Engages EPC for conceptual site planning, zoning analysis, and power availability to define the land boundaries, required easements, landlord work letters, and delivery conditions of the property.

Collaborate with legal representatives in review of negotiated terms of the LOI, and final land agreements.

Recognizes risk, and mitigates same by negotiating favorable remedies, or exit clauses.

Gathers input from key collaborators in the process for functional support of real estate recommendations.

Manages the engagement of services for real estate due diligence- title, survey, and environmental studies

Uses internal program management systems for maintaining critical deal info, schedules, and keeping status of projects current for weekly reporting of activity at each phase of the CVP (capital value process).

Works with land partners of large multisite portfolios to select and assess locations, negotiate addenda to master agreements, and assist in securing easements for cross-access, parking, and utilities.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree, MBA, or JD with emphasis in business, real estate, or law

Training in financial proforma analysis, real estate principles, and legal terms

Essential Experience

Minimum of 5 years of commercial real estate experience selecting and acquiring sites for a distributed network with a strong preference for individuals in the EV sector.

Extensive knowledge of major markets and land development experience in the northeast with an established network of brokers, developers, and colleagues in the industry

Critical eye for desired site characteristics, conceptual site planning, right-sizing of property, brand visibility, ease of access, turning movements, and able to identify potential conflicts with neighboring properties

Experience in navigating Planning and Zoning entitlements and/or conditional use permits for EV facilities.

Fair amount of windshield time spent physically looking at sites within the region of residency, and potentially 25% of travel required for remote markets.

Desired Qualifications

Able to learn and adapt to bp’s stage-gate processes working independently without close supervision

Brand advocate for decarbonizing the world by enabling electric powered transportation

Targeted regional market coverage: Boston, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Baltimore/Washington DC

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.