Real Estate Advisor - KY/TN

Yes - up to 75%

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



The Real Estate Advisor - Midwest is responsible to locate and secure new sites and build out the assigned market. Responsibilities include identifying sites, managing the acquisition of approved locations, and assisting with obtaining necessary zoning, variances, plan approvals, and permits for the construction of new stores and store projects to meet store growth plans and goals.



Essential Job Functions

Identify potential sites by providing research and maintaining a sufficient number of locations for review and approval by the Real Estate Development Manager and Network Planning & Real Estate Senior Manager.

Develop an acquisition strategy to obtain locations, control land costs, and expedite the acquisition process to meet or exceed the overall goals of ROO's expansion plans in the appropriate market.

Negotiate all deals to the company's utmost benefit by employing creative real estate strategies, utilization of skilled, production-oriented real estate brokers, and an understanding of real estate market values.

Assist when needed in representing the company in zoning, planning, variance, and permitting issues on state, county, and city levels.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with utility companies, governmental agencies, elected officials, developers, brokers, investors, landlords, attorneys, consultants, and title companies.

Participate in various public initiatives that benefit the company.

Provide support to the overall project management for all aspects of the site development process, satisfying federal, state, and local municipal requirements while retaining the ROO's standards for site development and profitability.

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to all necessary ROO team members on a regular basis, pursuant to the current development policies and procedures.

Coordinate preparation of contracts, leases, easements and development agreements with the ROO's Real Estate Counsel and the Real Estate Development Manager to ensure all such documents serve the best interests of the company.

Coordinate easements, escrows, utilities, property dimensions, etc. with Development & Construction team members, seller, and adjoining property owners.

Responsible for lease renewal, exercise options, implement and execute relocations.

Perform other duties as assigned

Required Qualifications

Education

College degree in Real Estate, Business or Engineering or equivalent experience.

Experience

Five years of experience in commercial real estate acquisition and/or development within the gasoline convenience store industry.

Experience in site selection, contract and lease negotiations, and project management.

Knowledge/Skills

Excellent negotiation, communication, and organizational skills.

Ability to estimate construction costs and layout site plans.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Goal oriented, with the ability to complete projects with limited supervision.

In depth knowledge of the assigned real estate market.

The ability to identify potential and relevant sites that may not be currently listed with a broker or identified as being readily available for sale.

Other Considerations

Travel required (up to 90% local, some overnight)

Must have a valid driver's license

Driving daily, for long periods of time