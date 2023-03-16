The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
The Real Estate Advisor - Midwest is responsible to locate and secure new sites and build out the assigned market. Responsibilities include identifying sites, managing the acquisition of approved locations, and assisting with obtaining necessary zoning, variances, plan approvals, and permits for the construction of new stores and store projects to meet store growth plans and goals.
Essential Job Functions