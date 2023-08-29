Job summary

Considering Joining bp? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more! The Real Estate Advisor - Midwest is responsible to locate and secure new sites and build out the assigned market. Responsibilities include identifying sites, managing the acquisition of approved locations, and assisting with obtaining necessary zoning, variances, plan approvals, and permits for the construction of new stores and store projects to meet store growth plans and goals for the ROO. The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.

Identify potential sites by providing research and maintaining a sufficient number of locations for review and approval by the Real Estate Development Manager and Network Planning & Real Estate Senior Manager.

Develop an acquisition strategy to obtain locations, control land costs, and expedite the acquisition process to meet or exceed the overall goals of ROO's expansion plans in the appropriate market.

Negotiate all deals to the company's utmost benefit by employing creative real estate strategies, utilization of skilled, production-oriented real estate brokers, and an understanding of real estate market values.

Assist when needed in representing the company in zoning, planning, variance, and permitting issues on state, county, and city levels.

Develop and maintain professional relationships with utility companies, governmental agencies, elected officials, developers, brokers, investors, landlords, attorneys, consultants, and title companies.

Participate in various public initiatives that benefit the company.

Provide support to the overall project management for all aspects of the site development process, satisfying federal, state, and local municipal requirements while retaining the ROO's standards for site development and profitability.

Provide timely project reporting and tracking to all necessary ROO team members on a regular basis, pursuant to the current development policies and procedures.

Coordinate preparation of contracts, leases, easements and development agreements with the ROO's Real Estate Counsel and the Real Estate Development Manager to ensure all such documents serve the best interests of the company.

Coordinate easements, escrows, utilities, property dimensions, etc. with Development & Construction team members, seller, and adjoining property owners.

Responsible for lease renewal, exercise options, implement and execute relocations.

Perform other duties as assigned

College degree in Real Estate, Business or Engineering or equivalent experience.

Five years experience in commercial real estate acquisition and/or development within the gasoline convenience store industry.

Experience in site selection, contract and lease negotiations, and project management.

Excellent negotiation, communication, and organizational skills.

Ability to estimate construction costs and layout site plans.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite.

Goal oriented, with the ability to complete projects with limited supervision.

In depth knowledge of the assigned real estate market.

The ability to identify potential and relevant sites that may not be currently listed with a broker or identified as being readily available for sale.

Travel - daily driving required (up to 90% local, some overnight)

Must have a valid driver's license



Up to 100% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is fully remote



Acquisitions and divestments, Acquisitions and divestments, Agility core practices, Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Business process improvement, Commercial acumen, Commercial Real Estate Acquisitions, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Collaboration, Digital fluency, Industry knowledge and advocacy, Leading transformation, Negotiation planning and preparation, Offer and product knowledge, Partner relationship management, Project Management, Real Estate Market, Real Estate Transactions {+ 11 more}



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.