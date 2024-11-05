Real Estate Advisor - Tampa Midwest

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Retail Group



Job Description:

We currently have an exciting opportunity for a Real Estate Advisor to join our Real Estate team. This individual will advise the analysis, selection, negotiation, administration and coordination of bp's real estate program for specific brands, across major markets. Performs the execution of market plans, trade area analysis, site selections, and Letter of Intent (LOI) negotiations, contract negotiations, oversight of due diligence, and property management tasks. Individual will be involved in the relocation, replacement, renewal and expansion programs specific to assigned brands and other initiatives assigned.

What you will deliver

1. Implement real estate strategies that support the company’s long-term business objectives, including portfolio optimization. Shepherd the real estate process from start to finish, from sourcing and site selection through lease execution, coordinating and collaborating with all parties and team members.

2. Negotiate business terms and conditions of contracts with a variety of landlords from small investors to REITs while maintaining ongoing communication with attorneys on contract status.

3. Lead all aspects of each deal from initial market plan through LOI to opening.

4. Perform market research, both formal & informal, to assess real estate site opportunities while evaluating current portfolio rationalization within trade area priorities.

5. Lead all aspects of and handle numerous broker relationships including site prioritization, negotiation mentorship and related site tour reporting.

6. Deliver executive level presentations to bp committee to gain approval for proposed new deals.

7. Coordinate and present market tours with the leadership team.

8. Maintain close communications with internal partners throughout the new store development process.

9. Represent bp in industry settings, such as local/regional/national ICSC events; stay abreast of real estate issues and developments within the REA's region and within the industry.

10. Aligns with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviours.

What you will need to be successful

1. Comprehensive and proficient understanding of single-tenant real estate site selection and acquisition.

2. Resourceful at identifying and evaluating fuel/convienience site locations (availability, access, population trends, sales potential, and competition).

3. Ability to travel up to 50% of the time.

4. Shown abilities in legal contract negotiation and administration.

5. Proactive, innovative, and critical thinking.

6. Strong written and verbal communication.

7. Excellent interpersonal, persuasion and partnership skills.

8. Undergraduate degree in Business, Real Estate, or related area.

You will work with

The team consists of real estate professionals who interact daily with Sales/Operations, Legal, Finance, Business Investment, Design, Construction, Vendors of real estate services.

At bp we embrace a servant team culture focusing on empowering individuals and fostering collaboration to achieve common goals.

Key selling points include:

1. Empowerment: Team members feel valued and motivated as they are encouraged to take initiative and supply ideas, leading to higher job satisfaction and engagement.

2. Collaboration: Open communication and mutual respect promote a sense of belonging, enhancing collaboration and leading to innovative solutions.

3. Customer Focus (internal and external): By prioritizing the needs of others, both internally and externally, teams can provide exceptional service, improving client relationships and satisfaction.

4. Personal Growth: A commitment to individual development ensures team members continuously improve their skills, benefiting both the individual and the organization.

5. Resilience: A servant leadership approach cultivates a supportive environment, enabling teams to navigate challenges more optimally and adapt to change. 6. Strong Ethics: This culture emphasizes integrity and accountability, building trust within the team and with clients, which can enhance the organization's reputation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is fully remote



Skills:

